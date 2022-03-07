Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo will target a move to Paris St-Germain, which could see the 37-year-old link up with Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 34, if Manchester United fail to qualify for next season's Champions League. (Football Transfers) external-link

Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham are among the clubs monitoring England forward Marcus Rashford with the 24-year-old believed to be considering his future at Manchester United. (90Min) external-link

Paris St-Germain will also attempt to sign Rashford if 23-year-old France frontman Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid. PSG explored the possibility of signing Rashford last summer but United were not prepared to sell. (Mail) external-link

Manchester City and Real Madrid are the two clear frontrunners to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland despite interest from Bayern Munich and Barcelona. The 21-year-old Norway striker's future is expected to be decided in the "next few weeks". (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

New York Jets owner Robert Wood Johnson is preparing a bid to buy Chelsea. Johnson is considered to be "very knowledgeable" of the club and the Premier League having lived in London during his time as the United States' ambassador to the UK. (ESPN) external-link

Private consortium Saudi Media have also made contact with American firm Raine Group - who are managing the sale of Chelsea - about buying the club from Roman Abramovich. (Goal) external-link

Newcastle have opened talks with Real Madrid over a move for Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard, 31, who is expected to leave the Spanish capital in the summer. (Defensa Central - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal are ready to challenge Paris St-Germain in the race to sign Brazil attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 24, from Lyon. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli, 20, says he wants to stay at Arsenal and fight for trophies amid interest from Liverpool. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Chelsea and Manchester City are among the clubs monitoring RB Leipzig's French midfielder Christopher Nkunku. The 24-year-old would cost around £62m. (Foot Mercato, via Express) external-link

Some Manchester United players have derided interim manager Ralf Rangnick's CV and are dissatisfied with the German's methods. (MEN) external-link

Juan Mata will leave Manchester United as a free agent in the summer with the 33-year-old Spanish midfielder attracting interest from clubs in La Liga. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Middlesbrough's 21-year-old English right-back Djed Spence, who has impressed during his loan spell at Nottingham Forest, is attracting interest from seven Premier League clubs including Manchester City and Tottenham, two Spanish clubs and Bundesliga sides Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. (Sky Germany via Sport Witness) external-link

