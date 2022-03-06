Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Paris St-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and have been told the 31-year-old Netherlands international will cost £21m. (Sport, via Sun) external-link

Striker Luis Suarez will leave Atletico Madrid at the end of his contract in the summer, and Italian champions Inter Milan as well as Ajax, Sevilla and un-named clubs in Brazil are keen to recruit the 35-year-old Uruguay international. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Newcastle are ready to table a £50m offer for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, 22, which falls short of the German club's valuation of the France international at about £75m. (Mail) external-link

Paris St-Germain are interested in re-signing Everton striker Moise Kean, who is on loan at Juventus until the summer of 2023. While the Turin club have an obligation to buy the 22-year-old Italy international, the Bianconeri and Kean himself are said to be keen to end the arrangement. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has denied that the club has started negotiations with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, and added that any meeting between manager Xavi Hernandez and the 21-year-old Norway international is "none of my business". (Goal) external-link

Thomas Ricketts, owner of Major League Baseball team Chicago Cubs, and property billionaire Nick Candy are reportedly the latest to emerge as potential Chelsea buyers after Blues owner Roman Abramovich put the European champions up for sale. (Sun) external-link

Up to 10 bidders, a majority of which are American-based parties, are said to be considering making offers for Chelsea.(Sky Sports) external-link

Lautaro Martinez's agent Alejandro Camano appears to have ended speculation that the Argentine could move to Arsenal, saying the 24-year-old striker will stay at the San Siro. (Calciomercato - via Football London) external-link

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign 18-year-old midfielder Toby Collyer after the former England Under-17 international failed to agree new terms with Brighton.(Mail) external-link

West Ham have made a "concrete" approach for Udinese's 27-year-old Spain forward Gerard Deulofeu, who has also been linked to a potential return to AC Milan.(Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Valencia manager Jose Bordalas has said Tottenham's 21-year-old Spain winger Bryan Gil "would be welcome" to stay with the club beyond his loan, which expires in the summer. (El Mercantil Valenciano - via Sport Witness) external-link

Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers are said to be monitoring 18-year-old striker Josh Stones, who plays in England's sixth tier with National League North side Guiseley. (Sun) external-link

Inter Milan have contacted the agent of 28-year-old Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, whose Juventus contract is set to expire at the end of the season. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

