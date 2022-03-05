Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Juventus have contacted Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola about the possibility of the Manchester United midfielder returning to Turin as a free agent in the summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Pogba would have to accept a pay cut if he returned to Juve, who see their pursuit of the World Cup winner as a difficult one with Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid also in the race for the 28-year-old France international. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

West Ham are keen to sign Belgium Under-21s midfielder Amadou Onana from Lille, who want more than £20m for the 20-year-old. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Paris St-Germain's 31-year-old Netherlands midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, who is said to be considering his future in the French capital less than one year into a three-year deal. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea's Danish defender Andreas Christensen, 25, has turned down approaches from rival Premier League clubs and is close to agreeing a deal with Barcelona, who have tabled a better offer than Bayern Munich. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is said to be confident the club will win the race to sign 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, with the Spanish manager refusing to deny that he flew to Germany to meet the Norway international last week. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri is keen on being reunited with Chelsea's 27-year-old goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in Rome, with the ex-Blues boss identifying the Spaniard as a loan target for the summer. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Liverpool narrow gap to Man City Liverpool battle past West Ham to move three points behind Man City

Leeds could make a bid to sign Manchester United's 20-year-old midfielder James Garner in the summer, while Southampton are also keeping a close eye on the England Under-21s international who is on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Arsenal and Newcastle United are interested in Sevilla's 24-year-old Morocco forward Youssef En-Nesyri, who was linked with a move to Manchester United in January. (Teamtalk) external-link

England midfielder Bukayo Saka has no desire to leave Arsenal, despite Liverpool showing interest in the 20-year-old. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Real Sociedad's Swedish 22-year-old Alexander Isak, and Everton's England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24, have been named as possible targets for Arsenal after Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said a striker will be his priority transfer target this summer. (Sunday Express) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen will want a club-record fee of about 100m euros for 22-year-old France winger Moussa Diaby, who is wanted by Newcastle. (Sport Witness) external-link

Crystal Palace have joined Manchester United, Newcastle and West Ham in the race to sign 22-year-old French midfielder Boubacar Kamara from Marseille. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Wales defender Joe Rodon, 24, is considering quitting Tottenham in the summer after struggling for opportunities under boss Antonio Conte. (Football Insider) external-link

Czech Republic midfielder Alex Kral has been linked with a move to French Ligue 1 side Montpellier next season, with West Ham unlikely to take up the option to buy the 23-year-old when his loan from Spartak Moscow expires in the summer. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Sport pages of The Sunday Telegraph