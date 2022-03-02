Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid's Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti, 62, has emerged as a surprise candidate to become the next Manchester United boss. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who has been linked with becoming Manchester United manager, has been having English lessons in preparation of a possible move to the Premier League this summer. (Mail) external-link

Colombia and former Everton midfielder James Rodriguez, 30, has put the Toffees on alert after hinting at a possible return to the club from Qatar. (Express) external-link

Paris St-Germain are set to offer 23-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe a new deal worth £799,000 per week to remain at the club, with Real Madrid also interested in signing the France international. (Le Parisian, via Star) external-link

The end of an era? Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich says he intends to sell the club

Bayern Munich, Tottenham and Arsenal are all interested in signing Middlesbrough's English right-back Djed Spence, 21, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Sky Sports) external-link

However both Tottenham and Arsenal, along with Liverpool, are also considering a bid for Torino's Ivorian right-back Wilfried Singo, 21, who would be available for £15m. (Football London) external-link

Real Madrid have decided to sell 30-year-old Spain right-back Dani Carvajal, with Manchester United's 22-year-old Portugal defender Diogo Dalot and Norwich City's English full-back Max Aarons, 22, on a list of possible replacements. (El Nacional - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona are hoping to convince Chelsea and Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 25, and his 32-year-old club team-mate Cesar Azpilicueta of Spain to join on free transfers at the end of the season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona are close to securing Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo, 22, and 17-year-old Spain midfielder Gavi on new deals with the club. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Spain winger Bryan Gil says he struggled with the physicality of the Premier League after his move to Tottenham from Sevilla last summer. The 21-year-old joined Valencia on loan in January. (90 Min) external-link

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says Wales attacking midfielder Brennan Johnson, 20, won't be distracted by contract talks or growing Premier League interest. (Mirror) external-link

Irish UFC star Conor McGregor, 33, has indicated his interest in buying Chelsea after owner Roman Abramovich said he was planning to sell the club. (Twitter) external-link

West Ham and Celtic are interested in signing Bristol City's 22-year-old English striker Antoine Semenyo, who is expected to cost about £15m. (Mirror) external-link

