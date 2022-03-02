Transfer rumours: Ancelotti, Mbappe, Rodriguez, McGregor, Johnson

Real Madrid's Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti, 62, has emerged as a surprise candidate to become the next Manchester United boss. (Times - subscription required)external-link

Colombia and former Everton midfielder James Rodriguez, 30, has put the Toffees on alert after hinting at a possible return to the club from Qatar. (Express)external-link

Paris Saint-Germain are set to offer 23-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe a new deal worth £799,000 per week to remain at the club, with Real Madrid also interested in signing the France international. (Le Parisian, via Star)external-link

Bayern Munich, Tottenham and Arsenal are all interested in signing Middlesbrough's English right-back Djed Spence, 21, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Sky Sports)external-link

However both Tottenham and Arsenal, along with Liverpool, are also considering a bid for Torino's Ivorian right-back Wilfried Singo, 21, who would be available for £15m. (Football London)external-link

Barcelona are hoping to convince Chelsea and Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 25, and his 32-year-old club team-mate Cesar Azpilicueta of Spain to join on free transfers at the end of the season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says Wales attacking midfielder Brennan Johnson, 20, won't be distracted by contract talks or growing Premier League interest. (Mirror)external-link

Irish UFC star Conor McGregor, 33, has indicated his interest in buying Chelsea after owner Roman Abramovich said he was planning to sell the club. (Twitter)external-link

