Manchester City have held talks with the agent of Borussia Dortmund's 21-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland. (Fabrizio Romano, via Express) external-link

Dortmund have not given up hope of keeping Haaland beyond the summer transfer window, despite Barcelona also showing interest. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea could look to sell Albanian forward Armando Broja, 20, and English midfielder Faustino Anjorin, 20, to help fund transfers this summer. (Evening Standard) external-link

The representatives of Chelsea's Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, are in constant dialogue with Real Madrid and PSG. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich could be open to selling the club, with bids expected to arrive this week. (Telegraph) external-link

Arsenal will look to reward England forward Bukayo Saka, 20, with a contract extension on improved terms at the end of the season. (football.london) external-link

Arsenal's French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi will join loan club Marseille on a permanent deal for £9m at the end of the season. (RMC Sport, via Mirror) external-link

Football director John Murtough says a "thorough" process is under way to identify Manchester United's next permanent manager. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Chelsea's 25-year-old Germany forward Timo Werner. (Sky Germany) external-link

Bayern Munich's Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, is yet to make a decision on his future but says he is "open to anything". (Sky Sports Germany, via 90min) external-link

Barcelona are keen to sign Monaco's 22-year-old French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Former Spain striker Diego Costa, 33, is close to joining Brazilian club Corinthians. (Star) external-link

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James thinks Irish keeper Caoimhin Kelleher, 23, could leave Anfield to make a name for himself elsewhere. (Mirror) external-link

