Transfer rumours: Haaland, Broja, Rudiger, Saka, Werner, Lewandowski
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester City have held talks with the agent of Borussia Dortmund's 21-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland. (Fabrizio Romano, via Express)
Dortmund have not given up hope of keeping Haaland beyond the summer transfer window, despite Barcelona also showing interest. (Mirror)
Chelsea could look to sell Albanian forward Armando Broja, 20, and English midfielder Faustino Anjorin, 20, to help fund transfers this summer. (Evening Standard)
The representatives of Chelsea's Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, are in constant dialogue with Real Madrid and PSG. (Sky Sports)
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich could be open to selling the club, with bids expected to arrive this week. (Telegraph)
Arsenal will look to reward England forward Bukayo Saka, 20, with a contract extension on improved terms at the end of the season. (football.london)
Arsenal's French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi will join loan club Marseille on a permanent deal for £9m at the end of the season. (RMC Sport, via Mirror)
Football director John Murtough says a "thorough" process is under way to identify Manchester United's next permanent manager. (Manchester Evening News)
Borussia Dortmund are interested in Chelsea's 25-year-old Germany forward Timo Werner. (Sky Germany)
Bayern Munich's Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, is yet to make a decision on his future but says he is "open to anything". (Sky Sports Germany, via 90min)
Barcelona are keen to sign Monaco's 22-year-old French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Sport - in Spanish)
Former Spain striker Diego Costa, 33, is close to joining Brazilian club Corinthians. (Star)
Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James thinks Irish keeper Caoimhin Kelleher, 23, could leave Anfield to make a name for himself elsewhere. (Mirror)
