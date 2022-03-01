Last updated on .From the section Sport

Football clubs including West Ham have moved to show support to the people of Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted the world's sporting bodies to consider how they should treat athletes, officials and competitions associated with the conflict.

The International Olympic Committee has called on sports federations to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes, officials and teams from international events wherever possible.

The British Olympic Association has also called for the removal of Russia and Belarus from all top sporting competitions.

Here, we outline what measures various sports have taken to date.

Football

Russian football clubs and national teams have been suspended from all competitions by Fifa and Uefa.

The Russian men's team will not play their World Cup play-off matches in March, and Spartak Moscow have been thrown out of the Europa League.

"Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine," Fifa and Uefa said in a joint statement.

"Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace among people."

Rugby

World Rugby has suspended Russia and Belarus from all "international rugby and cross-border rugby activities" external-link and the Rugby Union of Russia has also had its membership suspended.

"World Rugby reiterates its condemnation of Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine and the facilitation of this action by Belarus," rugby's governing body said.

"The global rugby family is united in standing in solidarity with everyone affected by these deeply disturbing events and joins the global community in calling for the restoration of peace."

International Rugby League and European Rugby League also banned Russia "from participating in any international rugby league competition external-link until further notice".

Tennis

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has suspended the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) and Belarus Tennis Federation (BTF) from participating in ITF international team competition external-link , however Russian and Belarusian tennis players can continue to compete as individuals.

The ITF has also cancelled "all ITF events taking place in Russia indefinitely". external-link and moved to reschedule an event that was due to take place in Ukraine in April.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the men's association (ATP) have suspended their combined event due to take place in Moscow in October.

The WTA and ATP added that while players from Russia and Belarus will still be allowed to compete, they will not do so under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus. external-link

Formula 1

Formula 1's governing body the FIA called an emergency meeting on 1 March to discuss the future of Russia's Nikita Mazepin, who drives for Haas.

Automobile Federation of Ukraine president Leonid Kostyuchenk has demanded the FIA ban all Russian and Belarusian drivers from competing outside their own countries.

Summer Olympic sports

World Athletics had already suspended the Russian Athletics Federation because of doping violations, although some Russian athletes were allowed to compete as 'authorised neutral athletes' in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics.

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, athletics' governing body has now banned "all athletes, support personnel and officials from Russia and Belarus" external-link from participation in "all World Athletics Series events for the foreseeable future, with immediate effect".

Swimming's governing body Fina has taken away an award given to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014 external-link and "until further notice" no athlete or official from Russia or Belarus can participate in an event and represent their country. They can only be accepted at events as neutral athletes.

Putin has also been stripped of his honorary taekwondo black belt, external-link awarded to him by World Taekwondo in 2013. The sport's governing body has banned the Russian flag and anthem at events, and no events will be staged in Russia.

Volleyball's world governing body (FIVB)has cancelled the men's World Championships external-link which were due to be held in Russia in August and September.

World Archery has voted to remove the Russian and Belarusian national flags external-link and anthems from international tournaments. It says no future events will be awarded to either country and chose not to invite its Russian board member Vladimir Esheev to the vote.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF)has suspended any athletes from Russia or Belarus from competing external-link in events and has cancelled competitions due to be staged in those countries.

Cycling's governing body (UCI) condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and clarified that no event is scheduled to take place in Russia or Belarus in 2022. external-link

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has confirmed that Russian teams and officials will not be allowed to participate external-link in FIBA Basketball and 3x3 Basketball competitions.

The International Boxing Association(IBA)says it will consider rescheduling the Global Boxing Cup external-link - due to take place in Russia in June, while the International Canoe Federation(ICF) will hold talks about moving three events planned to take place in Russia this year. external-link

The International Equestrian Federation(FEI) has suggested it will prohibit athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in competitions if its full board can reach agreement.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has banned the displaying of Russian and Belarusian flags external-link , while the International Judo Federation (IJF) suspended Vladimir Putin as its honorary president external-link and Russian Sergey Soloveychik stepped down as vice-president. external-link

Winter Olympic sports

The International Ski Federation (FIS) has cancelled its remaining events in Russia and, in response to the IOC's recommendation, ruled that "no Russian or Belarusian athlete shall participate external-link in any FIS competition at any level" for the rest of 2021-22 season.

Norway's Skiing Association had already moved to ban Russian and Belarusian skiers from competitions in the country "regardless of what conclusion FIS should come to".

World Curling has removed the European Curling Championships 2022 external-link from the Russian city of Perm.

The sport's governing body also moved to introduce a new rule which allows for the removal of a team or member association if it is deemed to have put participants or an event at risk.

If the rule receives no objections then the World Curling Federation will "begin the process of removing the Russian Curling Federation entries from the upcoming World Championships".

The International Skating Union (ISU) has, with immediate effect, banned skaters from Russia and Belarus external-link from participating in international ice skating competitions.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) suspended "all Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs external-link from participation in every age category and in all IIHF competitions or events".