Inter Miami will "push" to sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi if the 34-year-old decides to leave Paris St-Germain, says the co-owner of the Major League Soccer side. (Goal) external-link

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski's contract with Bayern Munich ends in 2023 and, while the 33-year-old wants a new deal with the German club, no talks have taken place. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland has not agreed to join Real Madrid in the summer, according to the 21-year-old's compatriot and former Middlesbrough forward Jan Aage Fjortoft. (Mundo Deportivo) external-link

Barcelona are moving closer to signing Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie on a free transfer in the summer when the 25-year-old's contract with AC Milan runs out. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Newcastle United missed out on signing Dutch defender Sven Botman in January and the 22-year-old, who has also been linked with Tottenham, is expected to join AC Milan in the summer. (Todofichajes) external-link

Andreas Christensen has called his situation at Chelsea "difficult", with the 25-year-old Denmark defender's contract with the Blues ending in the summer. (90 Min) external-link

Sporting Lisbon's Portuguese defender Goncalo Inacio has agreed a new contract at the club. The 20-year-old attracted the interest of Newcastle United in January. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Real Sociedad and Atalanta are interested in a loan deal for 26-year-old Greece left-back Dimitris Giannoulis from Norwich City. (Norfolk Live) external-link

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has told the club to appoint Atletico Madrid's Argentine boss Diego Simeone. (Goal) external-link

