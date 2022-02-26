Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Haaland, Bielsa, Nunez, Diaz, Botman, Christensen, Isak
Real Madrid believe they can afford the financial packages needed to sign Paris St-Germain and France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, and Borussia Dortmund and Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland, 21, this summer. (Marca)
Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is on the brink of being sacked by the club, with former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch in line to replace him. (Mail)
Liverpool are interested in Benfica forward Darwin Nunez and the 22-year-old Uruguay international is keen on joining the Reds. (Football Insider)
West Ham boss David Moyes says he spoke to Colombia forward Luis Diaz as the Hammers tried to sign the 25-year-old before he joined Liverpool. (Football London)
Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley says Lille's 22-year-old Dutch defender Sven Botman and Manchester United's England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 29, both wanted to join the Tyneside club in January. (Athletic - subscription required)
Tottenham want to beat Newcastle to the signing of Botman to convince manager Antonio Conte that the club will back him. (Star)
Barcelona lead Bayern Munich in the race to sign Chelsea's 25-year-old Danish defender Andreas Christensen. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Real Sociedad and Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 22, is favouring a switch to Barcelona over a move to Arsenal in the summer. (Sport via Metro)
Manchester United are monitoring PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands striker Cody Gakpo, 22, and Sporting Lisbon and Portugal defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha, 26. (Mirror)
Barcelona are planning a move to sign Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly, with the 27-year-old Ivory Coast international struggling for first-team football at Old Trafford. (Star)
Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has told the club to sell winger Bukayo Saka, 20, and midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 21, if the England internationals refuse to sign new deals. (Star via Mirror)
English striker Ashley Fletcher, 26, who joined Watford last summer is set to join MLS side New York Red Bulls on loan. (Watford Observer)
Wolves defender Max Kilman is in contention to be called up by England manager Gareth Southgate for two friendlies in March. (Mirror)
