Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Felix, Mane, Cavani, Dybala, Martinez, Olise, Nkunku, Johnson
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Real Madrid still are confident of signing France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain and plan to announce the deal at the end of the season. (Goal)
If the Spanish club fail to sign Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland, 21, then they will turn their attention to Liverpool's 29-year-old Senegal frontman Sadio Mane. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Arsenal are interested in signing 22-year-old Portugal forward Joao Felix from Spanish champions Atletico Madrid. (El Chiringuito, via Mail)
The Gunners' hopes of signing playmaker Sergi Roberto from Barcelona have been boosted as the 30-year-old Spain international is yet to sign a new contract with the Catalan club. (Sun)
Manchester United's 35-year-old Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is said to be willing to listen to an offer from Brazilian side Botafogo. (Goal)
RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku will cost Manchester United "at least 75m euros" if they press ahead with efforts to sign the 24-year-old French midfielder. (Bild - in German)
Newcastle and Aston Villa would lead the chase for Joe Gomez should Liverpool decide to sell the 24-year-old England defender this summer. (Athletic - subscription required)
Tottenham have come forward with "the most firm offer" to sign 28-year-old forward Paulo Dybala from Juventus in the summer, but Barcelona and Inter Milan remain options for the Argentine. (Sport - in Spanish)
Crystal Palace face a fight to keep hold of 20-year-old former France Under-18 forward Michael Olise, who is wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton as well as Bayern Munich and Lille. (Sun)
Liverpool are expected to renew interest in Inter Milan's 24-year-old Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, who the Italian champions have reportedly valued at 90m euros. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Nottingham Forest have opened contract talks with 20-year-old Wales winger Brennan Johnson in a bid to ward off interest from Brentford, Crystal Palace and West Ham. (Standard)
Arsenal are set to offer manager Mikel Arteta a new three-year contract this summer worth £25m. (Sun)
Manchester City are close to agreeing a deal for Brazil youth international Savio from Atletico Mineiro, before sending the 17-year-old forward on loan to PSV Eindhoven. (Voetbal International - in Dutch)
