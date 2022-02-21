Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid will rival Manchester United in pursuing Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Mail) external-link

Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, is dreaming of a move to Real Madrid. (CalcioMercato in Italian) external-link

Liverpool are "seriously interested" in signing English forward Jarrod Bowen, 25, from West Ham. (GiveMeSport) external-link

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has the backing of the club's board despite a poor run of form. (Telegraph) external-link

Inter Milan are monitoring Manchester City's Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus, 24, as a potential recruit for their attack. (CalcioMercato - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea are interested in Wolves' English defender Max Kilman, 24. (Talksport) external-link

Arsenal, Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan are eyeing a move for Lille and Canada forward Jonathan David, 22. (TuttoMercatoWeb - in Italian) external-link

Aston Villa have made 24-year-old Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez their main target for the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool are out of the running to sign France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, from Paris St-Germain. (Sport) external-link

Tottenham will wait to begin talks with England striker Harry Kane, 28, over a new contract. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David De Gea, 31, says he is open to signing a new deal with the club. (Independent) external-link

English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 29, and Switzerland defender Fabian Schar, 30, are on the verge of signing new contracts at Newcastle. (Telegraph) external-link

Roy Keane, 50, turned down the chance to be manager of League One Sunderland because they only offered him a six-month contract and he wanted longer. (Sun) external-link

Roma will not make 24-year-old English midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles' loan spell from Arsenal permanent because he has not impressed in Serie A. (Calciomercato, via Mirror) external-link

Wembley could host this season's Champions League final if Uefa decides to take it off St Petersburg because of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. (Mirror) external-link

Newcastle, Leeds and Crystal Palace's hopes of signing Wales midfielder Brennan Johnson, 20, have faded with Nottingham Forest increasing their efforts to get him to sign a new deal. (Mirror) external-link

