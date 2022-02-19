Last updated on .From the section Sport

Saracens Women have won their last five games in a row

Saturday's Premier 15s match between table-toppers Saracens and Gloucester-Hartpury has been postponed because of damage to Saracens' StoneX Stadium caused by Storm Eunice.

"The safety of staff, players and supporters is paramount," a statement from the north London-based club added.

A decision on what happens with the fixture will be made next week.

Three people died and thousands were left without power on Friday as winds toppled trees and sent debris flying.

Two football matches in the EFL were called off on Friday, with further postponements on Saturday.

Exeter against Barrow in League Two is off, as are the National League fixtures between Halifax and Dover, Altrincham and Weymouth and Yeovil and Dagenham.