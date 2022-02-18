Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Harry Kane, 28, will wait until the end of the season before deciding his Tottenham future, with the England captain currently not interested in discussing a contract extension. (Standard) external-link

Real Madrid have submitted a final offer for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, which could be a blow to Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City's hopes of signing the Norway international. (Sport, via Sun) external-link

Arsenal have been left angry following their failure to land Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 22, as Mikel Arteta now faces a summer scramble to solve the club's striker conundrum. (Mirror) external-link

Thomas Tuchel says Cesar Azpilicueta remains "super important" to his Chelsea plans despite the 32-year-old Spanish defender's contract coming to an end. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona have offered Azpilicueta a two-year deal with an option to extend for a further season as they look to lure the Chelsea star away from Stamford Bridge. (Fabrizio Romano, via Express) external-link

Chelsea are among the clubs chasing Barcelona and Spain midfielder Gavi, 17. (El Nacional) external-link

Sevilla's France defender Jules Kounde, 23, favours a move to Chelsea if he leaves the La Liga club. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

English playmaker Eberechi Eze, 23, is happy at Crystal Palace amid transfer interest from Newcastle. (Standard) external-link

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha could leave the club this summer as the Eagles are keen to receive a fee for the 29-year-old Ivory Coast international before his contract expires in the summer of 2023. (Mail) external-link

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, will look to turn his back on Manchester United for good and secure a permanent move to Everton this summer if he helps keep them in the Premier League while on loan. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham and Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn, 24, is of interest to AC Milan. (Calciomercato) external-link

The transfer of 26-year-old Brazil midfielder Andreas Pereira to Flamengo is in danger of collapsing, an outcome that would see Manchester United lose millions. (Sport Witness, via Mirror) external-link

Marcelo Bielsa has refused to discuss his future amid speculation on whether he will remain as Leeds head coach for another season. (Independent) external-link

Raheem Sterling features on the back of Saturday's Times