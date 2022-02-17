Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Ronaldo, Messi, Rice, Martinez, Gallagher
France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, is believed to have had his head turned when it comes to moving to Liverpool after being underwhelmed by Real Madrid's display during their Champions League match with Paris St-Germain. (Sport, via Star)
However, PSG are ready to make Mbappe the world's highest-paid player with a basic wage of close to £1m a week to stop him from leaving. (Independent)
Manchester United's Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, could find himself teaming up with arch-rival and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 34, next season at Paris St-Germain. (Mirror)
Real Madrid are lining up a summer move to bring Arsenal's 24-year-old Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney to the Bernabeu. (Calciomercato, via Sun)
Manchester City are closing in on signing Brazilian winger Savio from Atletico Mineiro, with medical tests now booked for the 17-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)
West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, has seen his hopes of joining Chelsea hit after Thomas Tuchel decided to integrate English midfielder Conor Gallagher, 22, into the Blues' first team next season. (Standard)
Newcastle are readying a fresh transfer bid for Sevilla's 28-year-old Brazilian defender Diego Carlos. (Marca, via Sun)
Arsenal and Manchester City are considering a summer move for Inter Milan's 24-year-old Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez. (Sun)
American former Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch is the first choice of Leeds United to succeed Marcelo Bielsa, 66, in the summer should the club and their famous Argentine manager decide to call it a day at the end of this season. (Telegraph)
Newcastle United scouts are keeping tabs on exciting 19-year-old Belgium international winger Jeremy Doku, who plays for Rennes and is rated at £22m. (Chronicle)
After multiple failed attempts to sign 22-year-old Dutch defender Sven Botman from Lille in the January transfer window, Newcastle United are already in discussions to secure his services ahead of a summer move. (Mirror)
There are currently no talks between Chelsea and Antonio Rudiger's representatives over a new contract for the 28-year-old German defender at Stamford Bridge. (Sky Sports)
Sevilla sporting director Monchi believes Anthony Martial is happy in Spain following the 26-year-old French forward's Manchester United exit last month. (Metro)
AC Milan have joined Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona in the race to sign Morocco right-back Noussair Mazraoui, 24, who has said he will leave Ajax when his contract expires in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)
Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has defended the club's lack of spending in the January transfer window. (Sun)
