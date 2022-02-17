Last updated on .From the section Gossip

France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, is believed to have had his head turned when it comes to moving to Liverpool after being underwhelmed by Real Madrid's display during their Champions League match with Paris St-Germain. (Sport, via Star) external-link

However, PSG are ready to make Mbappe the world's highest-paid player with a basic wage of close to £1m a week to stop him from leaving. (Independent) external-link

Manchester United's Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, could find himself teaming up with arch-rival and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 34, next season at Paris St-Germain. (Mirror) external-link

Real Madrid are lining up a summer move to bring Arsenal's 24-year-old Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney to the Bernabeu. (Calciomercato, via Sun) external-link

Manchester City are closing in on signing Brazilian winger Savio from Atletico Mineiro, with medical tests now booked for the 17-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, has seen his hopes of joining Chelsea hit after Thomas Tuchel decided to integrate English midfielder Conor Gallagher, 22, into the Blues' first team next season. (Standard) external-link

Newcastle are readying a fresh transfer bid for Sevilla's 28-year-old Brazilian defender Diego Carlos. (Marca, via Sun) external-link

Arsenal and Manchester City are considering a summer move for Inter Milan's 24-year-old Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez. (Sun) external-link

American former Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch is the first choice of Leeds United to succeed Marcelo Bielsa, 66, in the summer should the club and their famous Argentine manager decide to call it a day at the end of this season. (Telegraph) external-link

Newcastle United scouts are keeping tabs on exciting 19-year-old Belgium international winger Jeremy Doku, who plays for Rennes and is rated at £22m. (Chronicle) external-link

After multiple failed attempts to sign 22-year-old Dutch defender Sven Botman from Lille in the January transfer window, Newcastle United are already in discussions to secure his services ahead of a summer move. (Mirror) external-link

There are currently no talks between Chelsea and Antonio Rudiger's representatives over a new contract for the 28-year-old German defender at Stamford Bridge. (Sky Sports) external-link

Sevilla sporting director Monchi believes Anthony Martial is happy in Spain following the 26-year-old French forward's Manchester United exit last month. (Metro) external-link

AC Milan have joined Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona in the race to sign Morocco right-back Noussair Mazraoui, 24, who has said he will leave Ajax when his contract expires in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has defended the club's lack of spending in the January transfer window. (Sun) external-link

