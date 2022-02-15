Transfer rumours: Ronaldo, Savio, Ndidi, Bissouma, Bowen, Broja, Kounde

Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is attracting the interest of Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Roma as he weighs up whether to leave Old Trafford this summer. (Sun)external-link

Manchester City have bid £5.5m plus add-ons for Atletico Mineiro winger Savio. The Brazil youth international, 17, is also being tracked by Arsenal. (Guardian)external-link

Aston Villa are willing to spend £50m on a midfielder, with Leicester's Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi, 25, and Brighton's Mali international Yves Bissouma, also 25, their top targets. (Star)external-link

West Ham are planning summer talks with their English forward Jarrod Bowen, 25, over a new contract to fend off interest from Liverpool. (Evening Standard)external-link

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are the latest clubs keeping tabs on Chelsea's Albania forward Armando Broja, 20, who is on a season-long loan at Southampton. (Sun)external-link

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle are all monitoring Kalvin Phillips' contract situation at Leeds. The 26-year-old England midfielder's present deal is due to end in 2024. (90min)external-link

Chelsea are focused on signing France defender Jules Kounde, 23, from Sevilla after being told that Paris St-Germain will not sell Brazil centre-back Marquinhos, 27. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Leicester and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24, has been urged to snub moves to Liverpool and Manchester United in favour of a switch to Chelsea by former United and Brazil midfielder Kleberson. (Express)external-link

Liverpool are in talks with former England midfielder James Milner, 36, over a one-year contract extension. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Leicester City and Southampton are in the hunt to sign Bristol City's French midfielder Han-Noah Massengo, 20. (Football Insider)external-link

Former West Ham and Chelsea defender Glen Johnson says the Blues should sign England star Declan Rice, 23, from the Hammers to replace their 30-year-old Italy international Jorginho in midfield. (Mail)external-link

West Ham are in talks with captain Mark Noble about the English midfielder, 34, taking up a football executive role at the end of the season. (Mail)external-link

Aston Villa will listen to offers this summer for Burkina Faso winger Bertrand Traore, 26, who is under contract until 2024. (Football Insider)external-link

Pep Guardiola is considering offering Brazil midfielder Fernandinho, 36, a place on his Manchester City coaching staff for next season. (Sun)external-link

Vissel Kobe's former Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta, 37, would welcome returning to Barcelona as a player, if the opportunity were to arise. (Goal)external-link

