Last updated on .

Manchester City are in pole position to sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland - thanks to his father and former City player Alf Inge Haaland - when the Norway striker, 21, becomes available for £68m in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Real Madrid's bid to sign Haaland could be boosted by Adidas, who are looking to represent the striker following the conclusion of his contract with Nike in January. (Bild, via Marca) external-link

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, has an agreement in principle to join Barcelona on a free transfer when the Spain defender's contract expires this summer. (Sport) external-link

Edinson Cavani is expected to leave Manchester United when his contract expires this summer and the Uruguay striker, 34, favours a move to Spain over returning to South America. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

New Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold is backing Ralf Rangnick's pursuit of Ajax coach Erik ten Hag as their next permanent boss, despite many of their players wanting Paris St-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino. (Sun) external-link

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has heightened speculation that his ideal next job will be in the Manchester area after finding a new home in Cheshire's 'football belt'. (Sun) external-link

Liverpool are set to offer Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 30, a new contract. (Football Insider) external-link

Lyon are still waiting to hear whether Jason Denayer, 26, will accept their offer of a new deal, while Barcelona, ​​Newcastle, Juventus and Napoli have made inquiries about the Belgium defender, who is out of contract this summer. (Het Nieuwsblad - in Dutch) external-link

Barcelona could be prepared to pay 60m euros (£50.2m) to sign France forward Nabil Fekir, although the 28-year-old's club Real Betis want 80m euros (£66.2m). (Sport) external-link

Borussia Dortmund are confident of reaching an agreement to sign Germany forward Karim Adeyemi, 20, on a five-year deal from Red Bull Salzburg. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Paris St-Germain are eager for Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons, 18, to sign a new deal before his contract expires in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

