Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose says "honest" talks are taking place with Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland as the 21-year-old decides what to do regarding his future. (Bild, via Mirror) external-link

A number of Manchester United players want the club to step up their efforts to appoint Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as the Old Trafford club's next boss. (Express) external-link

The father of Colombia winger Luis Diaz claims Tottenham's hesitation over signing the 25-year-old allowed Liverpool to beat them to his son's signature. (Blu Radio, via Metro) external-link

Chelsea have offered Germany international Antonio Rudiger a new contract worth close to £200,000 per week in a bid to keep the 28-year-old defender at Stamford Bridge after he received pre-contract offers from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain to join them on a free in the summer. (Goal) external-link

Brighton can expect renewed interest from Aston Villa for sought-after Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 25, this summer after rejecting a £35m bid in the January transfer window. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

France striker Anthony Martial, 26, says Barcelona and Juventus were interested in signing him in January but his "priority" was joining Sevilla on loan from Manchester United. (Diario de Sevilla, via Mail) external-link

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is interested in signing 26-year-old Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji. (Sport1, via Teamtalk) external-link

Newcastle United keeper Martin Dubravka, 33, turned down a loan move to Manchester United in January, with the Magpies offering the Slovakia international to the Old Trafford club in their attempts to bring in England stopper Dean Henderson, 24, until the end of the season. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Tottenham could bring Christian Eriksen back to the club from Brentford after the 29-year-old Denmark midfielder's six-month contract with the Bees ends. (Guardian) external-link

Arsenal turned down offers in the January transfer window for Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny from Newcastle, Leeds and Watford, despite the 29-year-old's contract being set to expire in July. (Sun) external-link

Everton were impressed in talks with former Tottenham director of technical performance Steve Hitchen and could bring him in as their director of football. (Mail) external-link

Italian keeper Gianluigi Buffon, 44, is currently playing for Serie B side Parma but would 'seriously consider' a move to Major League Soccer. (90 Min) external-link

