Transfer rumours: Rice, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Isak, Botman, Tevez
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, will be the subject of a summer transfer fight between Manchester United and Chelsea. (Sky Sports)
Barcelona are hoping to conclude the transfers of Chelsea's Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, and Denmark centre-back Andreas Christensen, 25, in a matter of days. (Express)
Manchester United have joined Arsenal in being keen on Real Sociedad's 22-year-old striker Alexander Isak, with the Old Trafford club viewing the Sweden forward as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Football London)
Lille president Olivier Letang says 22-year-old Netherlands defender Sven Botman - who was linked with a move to Newcastle in January - deserves to play for a club that can win the Champions League. (Le Parisien via Fabrizio Romano)
Representatives for former West Ham, Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez are in talks with MLS side DC United. The 38-year-old Argentine has been a free agent since leaving Boca Juniors in July last year. (The Athletic via Mail)
Manchester United have agreed a £12m fee with Flamengo for Andreas Pereira, the club in his homeland where the 26-year-old Brazilian is on loan. (Mirror)
Former England striker Kevin Phillips says Liverpool could sign a long-term successor for Egypt's Mohamed Salah, 29, in 20-year-old Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka. (Football Insider)
Chelsea and Germany's 28-year-old defender Antonio Rudiger, who is out of contract at the end of the season, wants £225,000 a week to stay at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues offering £140,000 a week. (Mirror)
RB Leipzig director Oliver Mintzlaff is confident 24-year-old French midfielder Christopher Nkunku will remain at the club despite interest from Liverpool and Arsenal. (Sky 90)
France defender Layvin Kurzawa, 29, was offered on loan to Lille by Paris St-Germain in the January transfer window. (Le Parisien, in French)
Barcelona's Spain midfielder Gavi, 17, has turned down a contract extension as the salary does not meet his demands. (Sport, in Spanish)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment