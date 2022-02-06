Last updated on .From the section Gossip

England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, will be the subject of a summer transfer fight between Manchester United and Chelsea. (Sky Sports) external-link

Barcelona are hoping to conclude the transfers of Chelsea's Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, and Denmark centre-back Andreas Christensen, 25, in a matter of days. (Express) external-link

Manchester United have joined Arsenal in being keen on Real Sociedad's 22-year-old striker Alexander Isak, with the Old Trafford club viewing the Sweden forward as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Football London) external-link

Lille president Olivier Letang says 22-year-old Netherlands defender Sven Botman - who was linked with a move to Newcastle in January - deserves to play for a club that can win the Champions League. (Le Parisien via Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Representatives for former West Ham, Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez are in talks with MLS side DC United. The 38-year-old Argentine has been a free agent since leaving Boca Juniors in July last year. (The Athletic via Mail) external-link

'It's hard to put it into words' Liverpool's Elliott on 'fairytale' return from horrific injury

Manchester United have agreed a £12m fee with Flamengo for Andreas Pereira, the club in his homeland where the 26-year-old Brazilian is on loan. (Mirror) external-link

Former England striker Kevin Phillips says Liverpool could sign a long-term successor for Egypt's Mohamed Salah, 29, in 20-year-old Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea and Germany's 28-year-old defender Antonio Rudiger, who is out of contract at the end of the season, wants £225,000 a week to stay at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues offering £140,000 a week. (Mirror) external-link

RB Leipzig director Oliver Mintzlaff is confident 24-year-old French midfielder Christopher Nkunku will remain at the club despite interest from Liverpool and Arsenal. (Sky 90) external-link

France defender Layvin Kurzawa, 29, was offered on loan to Lille by Paris St-Germain in the January transfer window. (Le Parisien, in French) external-link

Barcelona's Spain midfielder Gavi, 17, has turned down a contract extension as the salary does not meet his demands. (Sport, in Spanish) external-link

