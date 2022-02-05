Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool will hold new talks with Fulham this month over a deal for 19-year-old winger Fabio Carvalho as they look to strike an agreement well before the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

However, AC Milan are hoping to hijack Liverpool's bid to sign Carvalho with the Italian club making contact with Carvalho's representatives (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United are "watching developments closely" as Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has reportedly rejected the club's latest contract offer, a deal worth around £200K a week. (Football 365) external-link

Liverpool are monitoring Le Havre's 17-year-old Andy Elysee Logbo who has been compared to Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United and Liverpool are both keeping tabs on Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry amid a contract stand-off between the German club and the 26-year-old, with Barcelona and Real Madrid also interested. (Mirror via Sky Germany) external-link

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has urged the club to bolster their attacking options and sign a back-up striker in the summer. (Teamtalk via The Footballer's Football Podcast) external-link

Midfielder Jack Wilshere, 30, has explained why he remains a free agent by revealing Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta "doesn't want" him to sign a contract at the club. Wilshire has been training with his former club. (Mirror) external-link

Rumours surrounding a move to Arsenal for Paris Saint-Germain's Georginio Wijnaldum, 31, have ramped up after the midfielder was left out of the team's 25-man squad for their upcoming champions League match against Real Madrid. (The Sun) external-link

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini says striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 40, will sign a new contract at the club. (Goal) external-link

If Barcelona fail to sign striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, this summer they have targeted Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak, 22, and Ajax's Antony, 21, and Lisandro Martinez, 24. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Watford attempted to sign 29-year-old defender Phil Jones from Manchester United but they could not get the deal done before the window shut in January. (Football Insider) external-link