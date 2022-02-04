Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are interested in signing Uruguay centre back Ronald Araujo, 22, who has halted contract renewal talks with Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United are also preparing to make a summer bid for Araujo, whose Barcelona deal expires in 2023. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

United are ready to rival Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the race to sign 22-year-old Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

The Red Devils are planning to overhaul their midfield in the summer with West Ham's Declan Rice, 23, his 26-year-old England team-mate Kalvin Phillips from Leeds and RB Leipzig's Mali international Amadou Haidara, 24, all on the club's extensive list of targets. (ESPN) external-link

Chelsea failed in their latest attempt to tie Germany defender Antonio Rudiger down to a new deal despite offering the 28-year-old close to £200,000 a week amid interest from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Mail) external-link

Adana Demirspor president Murat Sancak claims the club had agreed to sign Dele Alli on loan from Tottenham before the 25-year-old Englishman joined Everton on a two-and-a-half-year deal. (Milliyet - in Turkish) external-link

'We'd be crazy not to be' Klopp says Liverpool still keen on Fulham's Carvalho after January deal collapsed

Liverpool and Manchester City could move for 20-year-old England winger Bukayo Saka if Arsenal fail to qualify for next season's Champions League. (ESPN) external-link

Atletico Madrid remain "seriously interested" in signing Aston Villa's Poland full-back Matty Cash, 24, ahead of next season. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Leeds are still interested in signing USA attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson, 21, despite having two bids of up to £20m rejected by Red Bull Salzburg in January. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Chicago Fire are close to signing Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, 30, from Lyon. (MLS Soccer) external-link

Palmeiras' 15-year-old striker Endrick, having already been linked with both Barca and Real Madrid, says all young Brazilian players want to play for Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Watford failed with an approach to sign Manchester United's English defender Phil Jones, 29, before the January transfer window shut. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester City have joined West Ham and Brentford in showing an interest in Sheffield Wednesday's 16-year-old English forward Bailey Cadamarteri. (Sheffield Star) external-link

Everton, Brentford and Watford are keeping close tabs on 18-year-old left-back Steve Ngunga, who is impressing with non-league side Rising Ballers. (Football Insider) external-link