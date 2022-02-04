Transfer rumours: Araujo, De Ligt, Rice, Rudiger, Saka, Cash, Shaqiri
Manchester City are interested in signing Uruguay centre back Ronald Araujo, 22, who has halted contract renewal talks with Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish)
Manchester United are also preparing to make a summer bid for Araujo, whose Barcelona deal expires in 2023. (Marca - in Spanish)
United are ready to rival Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the race to sign 22-year-old Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
The Red Devils are planning to overhaul their midfield in the summer with West Ham's Declan Rice, 23, his 26-year-old England team-mate Kalvin Phillips from Leeds and RB Leipzig's Mali international Amadou Haidara, 24, all on the club's extensive list of targets. (ESPN)
Chelsea failed in their latest attempt to tie Germany defender Antonio Rudiger down to a new deal despite offering the 28-year-old close to £200,000 a week amid interest from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Mail)
Adana Demirspor president Murat Sancak claims the club had agreed to sign Dele Alli on loan from Tottenham before the 25-year-old Englishman joined Everton on a two-and-a-half-year deal. (Milliyet - in Turkish)
Liverpool and Manchester City could move for 20-year-old England winger Bukayo Saka if Arsenal fail to qualify for next season's Champions League. (ESPN)
Atletico Madrid remain "seriously interested" in signing Aston Villa's Poland full-back Matty Cash, 24, ahead of next season. (Fabrizio Romano)
Leeds are still interested in signing USA attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson, 21, despite having two bids of up to £20m rejected by Red Bull Salzburg in January. (Athletic - subscription required)
Chicago Fire are close to signing Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, 30, from Lyon. (MLS Soccer)
Palmeiras' 15-year-old striker Endrick, having already been linked with both Barca and Real Madrid, says all young Brazilian players want to play for Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish)
Watford failed with an approach to sign Manchester United's English defender Phil Jones, 29, before the January transfer window shut. (Football Insider)
Manchester City have joined West Ham and Brentford in showing an interest in Sheffield Wednesday's 16-year-old English forward Bailey Cadamarteri. (Sheffield Star)
Everton, Brentford and Watford are keeping close tabs on 18-year-old left-back Steve Ngunga, who is impressing with non-league side Rising Ballers. (Football Insider)
