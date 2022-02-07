Last updated on .From the section Gossip

France striker Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid when his Paris St-Germain contract runs out in the summer but the 23-year-old says he has not made a decision over his future. (Amazon Prime, via Mirror) external-link

West Ham manager David Moyes reckons Declan Rice, 23, is worth more than £100m, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City all thought to be interested in a summer move for the England midfielder. (Metro) external-link

Chelsea have suffered a blow after target Niklas Sule, 26, agreed to join Borussia Dortmund in the summer when the German defender leaves Bayern Munich. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal have been dealt a setback in their pursuit of 24-year-old Christopher Nkunku after RB Leipzig insisted the sought-after French playmaker will stay put for at least another season. (Sky Sport Germany - in German) external-link

Top Football Tweets Sadio is Mane event at Afcon final

France striker Karim Benzema, 34, has demanded a meeting with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in March as he fears he may lose his place in the team if Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, moves this summer. (Onze - in French) external-link

Manchester United have agreed a fee of £12m for the permanent sale of Brazil midfielder Andreas Pereira, 26, to Flamengo. (Universo, via Sun) external-link

James Garner is hopeful of staying at Manchester United next season as the 20-year-old English midfielder approaches the final months of his loan spell with Nottingham Forest. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has backed 26-year-old Spanish winger Adama Traore to earn a permanent £29m move to Barcelona following his impressive debut back in Spain. (Mirror) external-link

Lage wants to add a target man to his Wolves squad in the summer transfer window. (Birmingham Live) external-link

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has defended the club not making a senior signing in January and added that it was "very valuable" the Elland Road side "were able to keep the players wanted by other teams". (Mail) external-link

Leeds United did not entertain selling Raphinha, 25, in January but expect interest in the Brazil winger, 26-year-old England midfielder Kalvin Phillips and French keeper Illan Meslier, 21, during the summer. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Germany's left-sided wing-back Robin Gosens, 27, says he considered an offer from Newcastle United before opting to join Inter Milan from Atalanta in January. (Kicker - in German) external-link

Everton and Leicester City are, along with a number of other Premier League clubs, monitoring Bristol City and England U19s attacking midfielder Alex Scott. (Football Insider) external-link

The Daily Telegraph sports section