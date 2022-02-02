Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid's 24-year-old Brazil centre-back Eder Militao is wanted by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in the summer as a potential replacement for German Antonio Rudiger, 28, and Danish 25-year-old Andreas Christensen, who could both leave as free agents at the end of the season. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City are in talks with Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva about a new long-term deal despite the the 27-year-old already having a contract that runs until 2025. (Times, subscription required) external-link

Manchester United are increasingly confident of appointing Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino as their permanent manager in the summer. (Mirror) external-link

Argentine Pochettino, 49 is said to have tired of the criticism he has endured in the French capital and does not intend to remain with the club beyond this season. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has said the club will do all it can to re-sign 30-year-old France striker Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal in the summer. (Sun) external-link

Tottenham and Juventus are both interested in Roma's 22-year-old Italy winger Nicolo Zaniolo. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United have all been offered the chance to discuss a potential deal with Juventus striker Paulo Dybala after the 28-year-old Argentine's talks about a new contract beyond this summer collapsed. (90min) external-link

Sunderland plan to speak to Roy Keane about returning to the Stadium of Light as manager. The 50-year-old guided the Black Cats to Premier League promotion as Championship title winners in 2007 and left the club the following year. (Mail) external-link

Italian champions Inter Milan and their city rivals AC Milan are set to rival Real Madrid in trying to sign Arsenal's France Under-21 centre-back William Saliba, 20, who is on loan in with Marseille. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Real Madrid are considering exercising a buy-back clause in Sergio Reguilon's contract to re-sign the 25-year-old Spain defender from Tottenham in the summer. (ABC - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona are said to have identified both Manchester United and Juventus as the clubs that want to sign wantaway France winger Ousmane Dembele, 24, as a free agent in the summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Wayne Rooney's financially-troubled Derby County have accepted a £600,000 offer from Aston Villa for 16-year-old Northern Ireland striker Omari Kellyman. (Sun) external-link

French Ligue 1 side Lille turned down the chance to sign former England midfielder Jack Wilshire, who remains a free agent after being released by Bournemouth last May. (L'Equipe, via Metro) external-link

Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan is wanted by US Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls and are said to be prepared to make a "a lucrative offer" for the 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international. (Football Insider) external-link