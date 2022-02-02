Laureus Awards: Emma Raducanu one of six British nominees
Last updated on .From the section Sport
US Open champion Emma Raducanu is one of six British sports stars nominated for the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards.
Diver Tom Daley and BMX racer Bethany Shriever, who both won gold at last year's Tokyo Olympics, are also nominated along with 13-year-old Sky Brown, who won skateboarding bronze.
Britain's most successful Paralympian Sarah Storey is also recognised.
Cyclist Mark Cavendish completes the UK nominees.
The 36-year-old took his tally of Tour de France stage wins to 34 last July to equal the record set by cycling great Eddie Merckx.
He is up for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award, along with Daley and Brown.
Raducanu, who was named the 2021 BBC Sports Personality of the Year in December, is among the nominees for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award.
The 19-year-old became the first tennis player to win a Grand Slam title as a qualifier when she beat Leylah Fernandez in New York in September.
Daley ended his long wait for an Olympic gold medal as he took victory alongside Matty Lee in men's synchronised 10m platform event in Tokyo.
At 13 years and 28 days, Brown became Britain's youngest Olympic medal winner of all time when she finished third in the women's park skateboarding final at the Tokyo Games.
Just over a year before the Games, she fractured her skull and broken bones in her arm during a training fall.
Shriever is nominated for the Laureus World Action Sports Award.
The 22-year-old became the first woman to win gold at both the BMX World Championship and the Olympics when she triumphed in the women's BMX racing final.
Storey is in the Laureus Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability category after winning three golds at last year's Paralympic Games.
Her success in Tokyo took her overall gold medal tally to 17 - more than any other British Paralympian.
The winners will be announced in a virtual awards show in April.
Full list of nominees
Sportsman of the Year
Tom Brady (USA) American Football
Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Tennis
Caeleb Dressel (USA)
Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) Athletics
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Football
Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Ashleigh Barty (Australia) Tennis
Allyson Felix (USA) Athletics
Katie Ledecky (USA) Swimming
Emma McKeon (Australia) Swimming
Alexia Putellas (Spain) Football
Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica) Athletics
Team of the Year
Argentina Men's Football Team
Barcelona Women's Football Team (Spain)
Italy Men's Football Team
Milwaukee Bucks (USA) Basketball
Breakthrough of the Year
Neeraj Chopra (India) Athletics
Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Tennis
Pedri (Spain) Football
Emma Raducanu (UK) Tennis
Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) Athletics
Ariarne Titmus (Australia) Swimming
Comeback of the Year
Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics
Sky Brown (UK) Skateboarding
Mark Cavendish (UK) Cycling
Tom Daley (UK) Diving
Marc Márquez (Spain) Motor Cycling
Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) Cycling
Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability
Diede De Groot (Netherlands) Wheelchair Tennis
Marcel Hug (Switz) Wheelchair Athletics
Shingo Kunieda (Japan) Wheelchair Tennis
Jetze Plat (Netherlands) Para Cycling / Para Triathlon
Susana Rodríguez (Spain) Para Triathlon
Sarah Storey (UK) Para Cycling
World Action Sportsperson of the Year
Ítalo Ferreira (Brazil) Surfing
Alberto Ginés (Spain) Climbing
Yuto Horigome (Japan) Skateboarding
Carissa Moore (USA) Surfing
Momiji Nishiya (Japan) Skateboarding
Bethany Shriever (UK) BMX
Sport for Good Award
Ich will da rauf! (Germany) Climbing
Jucà Pe Cagnà (Italy) Multi-sport
Kick 4 Life (Lesotho) Football
Lost Boyz Inc. (USA) Baseball
Monkey Magic (Japan) Climbing
