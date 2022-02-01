Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City "will do what they can" to convince Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland to sign for them in the summer, despite knowing the Norway international would prefer a move to Real Madrid. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Haaland, 21, is however said to not be "in Real's plans right now", with the Spanish club instead focused on signing France forward Kylian Mbappe, 23, from Paris St-Germain in the summer. (El Chiringuito, via AS in Spanish) external-link

Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 22, says it was an "easy" decision to snub Arsenal for a move to "glorious" Juventus during the January transfer window. (Metro) external-link

West Ham's 23-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, 23-year-old Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde and his France team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni, the 22-year-old midfielder from Monaco, have been shortlisted by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as summer targets. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Newcastle United had a £40m bid for Napoli's 25-year-old Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz turned down, but the Magpies are expected to renew their interest in the summer. Arsenal are said to have also shown interest. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will also go back in for Sven Botman, 22, in the summer after missing out on Lille's £35m Dutch defender. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool are confident of completing a pre-contract agreement to sign 19-year-old Fulham forward Fabio Carvalho as a free agent in the summer after missing out on the Portugal-born England youth international on deadline day. (Sky Sports) external-link

West Ham failed with a late deadline-day bid to sign Colombia striker Duvan Zapata, 30, on loan from Italian club Atalanta. (Sky Sports) external-link

Barcelona president Joan Laporta believes France winger Ousmane Dembele, 24, has already agreed to sign for a club as a free agent in the summer when his contract at the Nou Camp ends. (Goal) external-link

Barca are reportedly considering terminating Dembele's contract early, which could see Chelsea, Tottenham and Paris St-Germain renew interest in the winger. (Express) external-link

Spanish winger Bryan Gil, 20, said his family urged him to return to Spain with Valencia on loan just six months after he joined Tottenham from Sevilla for £21m. (Sun) external-link

Former Germany manager Joachim Low has agreed to take charge of Turkish club Fenerbahce, with the 61-year-old World Cup-winning boss to take the helm before the start of next season. (Haber Global, in Turkish) external-link

Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis, 24, is said to have rejected potential deadline-day moves to Stoke and Birmingham City, and is now set to be left out of the Magpies' revised 25-man Premier League squad to make way for their January additions. (Football Insider) external-link