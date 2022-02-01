Last updated on .From the section Gossip

France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, has agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer when his Paris St-Germain contract expires in the summer. (Bild - in German) external-link

Lyon tried to re-sign Arsenal's France striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30, during the transfer window and will now look to do a deal this summer. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Newcastle target and Dutch defender Sven Botman, 22, says that he is "fine" at Lille but expects to leave during the summer. (Ziggo Sport via Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 31, was offered to Brentford, West Ham, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Arsenal before joining Rangers from Juventus. (Joe) external-link

Aston Villa considered making a £50m move for Brighton and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 25, during the transfer window. (Mail via Birmingham Mail) external-link

Aston Villa turned down three bids for 23-year-old Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz in January, including one on transfer deadline day, as they hope to tie him down to a new long-term contract. (Athletic) external-link

Everton moved to sign their former player, Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 32, from Paris St-Germain late in the transfer window. (Athletic, via Express) external-link

Barcelona explored the possibility of sending France forward Ousmane Dembele, 24, on loan to Arsenal as part of the deal to bring 32-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Nou Camp. (Independent) external-link

Manchester United's England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 29, was told he could leave on Monday, but was blocked from a loan move. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Manchester United blocked a loan move from Watford for 24-year-old England goalkeeper Dean Henderson. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Chelsea had two transfer window bids rejected for 18-year-old Charlton forward Mason Burstow. (Talksport, via Sun) external-link

Leeds turned down the chance to sign England midfielder Harry Winks, 25, on loan from Tottenham, and Manchester United's Netherlands international Donny van de Beek, 24, who joined Everton. (Yorkshire Post) external-link

AC Milan have emerged as rivals to Leeds with their interest in 21-year-old United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson, who has remained at Red Bull Salzburg. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been told he must re-sit a Uefa coaching exam after his certification expired. (Corriere dello Sport, via Talksport) external-link

Newcastle tried to sign 32-year-old Brazil defender Felipe from Atletico Madrid on deadline day. (Cadena Cope - in Spanish) external-link

New Everton manager Frank Lampard will have a galvanising impact at Goodison Park, says former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor. (Talksport) external-link

Everton loan signing Donny van de Beek, 24, says he believes he can learn a lot from new boss Frank Lampard and said the former Chelsea manager's appointment was key in his decision to join from Manchester United. (Evening Standard) external-link

Leicester's 23-year-old defender James Justin has held positive talks over a new contract. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Leicester made loan enquiries for Chelsea's French defender Malang Sarr, 23, and Liverpool's English centre-back Nat Phillips, 24, that came to nothing. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Former West Ham striker Dean Ashton has questioned the club's ambition after they missed out on January targets. (Talksport) external-link

Winger Ollie Tanner, 19, will remain at non-league Lewes as he could not agree personal terms with Tottenham. (Mail) external-link