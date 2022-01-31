Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Ramsey, Dembele, Botman, Aubameyang
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, has agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer when his Paris St-Germain contract expires in the summer. (Bild - in German)
Newcastle United target Sven Botman says the club is taking on a "nice" project and while the 22-year-old Dutch defender says he is "fine" at Lille, he expects to leave during the summer. (Ziggo Sport - via Newcastle Chronicle)
Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 31, was offered to Brentford, West Ham, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Arsenal before joining Rangers from Juventus. (JOE)
Aston Villa considered making a £50m move for Brighton and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 25, during the transfer window. (Mail, via Birmingham Mail)
Villa also turned down three bids for Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz in January, including one on Monday, as they hope to tie the 23-year-old down to a new long-term contract. (Athletic)
- Live: Transfer deadline day - latest signings and rumours
- All the done deals
- Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: Stand by Ousmane
Everton moved to sign their former player, Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 32, from Paris St-Germain late in the transfer window. (Athletic - via Express)
Barcelona explored the possibility of sending France forward Ousmane Dembele, 24, on loan to Arsenal as part of the deal to bring 32-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Nou Camp. (Independent)
Chelsea had two transfer window bids rejected for 18-year-old Charlton forward Mason Burstow. (Talksport - via Sun)
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been told he must re-sit a Uefa coaching exam after his certification expired. (Corriere dello Sport - via Talksport)
Newcastle tried to sign 32-year-old Brazil defender Felipe from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day. (Cadena Cope - in Spanish)
New manager Frank Lampard will have a galvanising impact at Everton, says former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor. (Talksport)
Everton loan signing Donny van de Beek, 24, says he believes he can learn a lot from Lampard and said the former Chelsea manager's appointment was key in his decision to move to Goodison Park from Manchester United. (Evening Standard)
Leicester City's 23-year-old full-back James Justin has held positive talks over a new contract at the club. (Leicester Mercury)
Former West Ham striker Dean Ashton has questioned the club's ambition after they missed out on January targets. (Talksport)
Non-league winger Ollie Tanner will remain at Lewes as the 19-year-old could not agree personal terms with Tottenham. (Mail)
- No Passion, No Point: Adam Peaty reveals what he's had to sacrifice in pursuit of Olympic gold
- The truth behind 'The Purple One': Will Prince now be known as evil or genius?