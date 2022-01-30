Last updated on .From the section Gossip

AC Milan could make a late move for Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli, 25, on a loan deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport) external-link

Manchester United and England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 24, is set to sign for Newcastle on loan on deadline day. (Talksport) external-link

West Ham have bid £18m for Marseille and Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car, 25. (Goal) external-link

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, 24, is likely to leave the Spanish club and, despite agreeing terms with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United have entered the race to sign the France forward by entering a €20m (£16.6m) bid. (Journalist Pedro Almeida) external-link

Tottenham are also interested in signing Dembele, but are not prepared to pay the wages he is demanding. (Marca) external-link

Arsenal and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 32, has agreed to play for "practically nothing" to spend the rest of the season on loan with Barcelona, but needs the Spanish club to offload Dembele first. (Sport) external-link

Midfielder Fabio Carvalho, 19, could move to Liverpool from Fulham in a deal which could see the teenager, who has played for England at youth levels, loaned back to the Championship club until the end of the season. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Crystal Palace have had a second bid turned down by Arsenal for forward Eddie Nketiah, despite the 22-year-old Englishman only having six months left on his contract. (Sky Sports) external-link

Lyon's move to sign France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on loan from Tottenham have reached advanced talks, but the sticking point of negotiations come as they want an option to buy the 25-year-old. (Sky Sports) external-link .

Chelsea have made their interest in Leeds United and Brazil winger Raphinha clear, but it it likely the 25-year-old will only be available in the summer window. (Daily Mail) external-link .

Hull City are lining up a loan move for Brentford and Finland striker Marcus Forss, 22. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool and Wales defender Neco Williams, 20, could be loaned on deadline day with Bournemouth highlighting their interest. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Bournemouth are in advanced talks to sign Newcastle United's English goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, 24. (Football Insider) external-link

Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, wants to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer to join Barcelona. (Express) external-link

Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, 25, is moving to Juventus after the Italian club agreed a deal with Borussia Monchengladbach. (Goal) external-link

Mali and Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, 25, could move on, with Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester United all interested in the midfielder. (Journalist Fabrice Hawkins) external-link