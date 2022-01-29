Last updated on .From the section Gossip

West Ham United have made a £50m bid for 26-year-old Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Leeds have rejected West Ham's offer of an initial £40m and £10m in add-ons for Brazil winger Raphinha, 25. (90 Min) external-link

Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, wants to wait to make a decision on his future to see if Barcelona will be able to afford to sign him. (Star) external-link

Manchester City will reluctantly listen to offers for England forward Raheem Sterling in the summer if they fail to agree a contract extension with the 27-year-old, whose current deal runs until summer 2023. (Star) external-link

France winger Ousmane Dembele, whose contract with Barcelona runs out in the summer, is hoping to secure a move to the Premier League, with the 24-year-old's representatives focusing on interest from two unnamed clubs in England's top flight. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign 32-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan from Arsenal but need to offload Dembele first in order to complete the move. (Gerard Romero, via Metro) external-link

Atletico Madrid will not let Spain striker Alvaro Morata, who is on loan at Juventus, join La Liga rivals Barcelona. Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the 29-year-old. (Sport, via Mail) external-link

Everton have joined Crystal Palace in the race to sign 24-year-old Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United will let Van de Beek leave on loan and choose the club he joins as long as their conditions for a deal are met. (90 Min) external-link

River Plate plan to replace 21-year-old Argentine forward Julian Alvarez, who is a target for Manchester City, with Manchester United's Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 34, during the summer. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham have offered 30m euros plus bonuses for Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who has also been linked with Aston Villa. (Gianluca di Marzio, via 90 Min) external-link

Arsenal's 20-year-old French defender William Saliba, who is on loan at Marseille, is on Real Madrid's shortlist of targets for the summer. (Sport, via Metro) external-link

Brighton are interested in signing German striker Deniz Undav, 25, from Belgian league leaders Union St Gilloise. (The Argus) external-link

Newcastle made an increased bid of £10m plus add-ons for English defender Dan Burn, 29, but Brighton rejected the offer and want between £12m and £15m. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal have knocked back a second bid from Crystal Palace for 22-year-old English striker Eddie Nketiah, whose contract runs out in the summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

The back page of the Daily Star on Sunday