Haneen Zreika feels supporting the Pride round may have compromised her influence in the Muslim community

The first Muslim player in the women's Australian rules football league says she respects people "regardless of their sexual orientation" after missing a match to avoid wearing a Pride shirt.

But Haneen Zreika said she "had a responsibility to represent my faith and my community".

The Greater Western Sydney Giants player has explained her decision with a statement on Instagram.

Coach Alan McConnell said the Giants were comfortable with Zreika's stance.

Zreika has several openly gay team-mates and after the Giants side beat the Western Bulldogs on Friday, McConnell said it was a complex issue and the 22-year-old would be welcomed back into the team.

"We can have similar opinions, different opinions, but they'll never break the bond that we have for one another and that she has with her team-mates," he said.

"I'm very comfortable and confident that's all intact. We empathise with the challenges she faces in these circumstances."

The latest round of games was designated a Pride round, designed to celebrate diversity and inclusivity. external-link

In her statement, Zreika said: "Inclusion is about creating a space where people are able to respect their right to choose how they live their life as long as they don't advocate hate and division."

She explained the decision had been "difficult", and that she had been supported by the league, the Giants and her team-mates.

"As the first Australian Muslim woman in the AFLW [Australian Football League Women's], I have a responsibility to represent my faith and my community. I respect people regardless of their sexual orientation," she added.

The AFL said the Pride round was an "important initiative" but added: "We also recognise that sometimes there will be challenges between our stance as a code and people's own beliefs and we respect the way the club and playing group have worked together to understand and support each other."