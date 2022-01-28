Transfer rumours: Aubameyang, Raphinha, Sterling, Eriksen, Loftus-Cheek, Nketiah

Barcelona and Juventus have made official approaches to sign 32-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan from Arsenal for the rest of the season. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

West Ham boss David Moyes is keen on a move for Leeds United forward Raphinha and is trying to bring in the 25-year-old Brazil international before the January transfer window closes. (Mirror) external-link

England winger Raheem Sterling is set to resume contract talks with Manchester City. The 27-year-old's current deal runs out in the summer of 2023 and Barcelona, Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid remain interested in the player. (ESPN)external-link

Newcastle United are expected to increase their bid for Brighton's 29-year-old English defender Dan Burn and are also interested in signing compatriot Eddie Nketiah, 22, from Arsenal. Striker Nketiah's deal runs out in the summer. (Guardian)external-link

Brentford hope to be able to announce the signing of Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen over the weekend. The 29-year-old had a pacemaker fitted following his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 in June. (Times - subscription required)external-link

Wales international Aaron Ramsey looks set to stay at Juventus after the 31-year-old midfielder rejected moves to Aston Villa, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Wolves this month. (Calciomercato, via Football Italia)external-link

Everton are interested in signing 26-year-old England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea. (Mail)external-link

West Ham are in talks with Reims over a deal for 19-year-old French striker Hugo Ekitike, who has also been linked with Brentford, Brighton and Newcastle United. (Sky Sports)external-link

The Hammers are also remain in discussions with Marseille as they try to sign Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car, 25, and Senegal forward Bamba Dieng, 21, on loan from the French club. (90 Min)external-link

Aston Villa have had a £20.8m bid for 24-year-old Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur turned down by Juventus. (Guardian)external-link

Tottenham also want to sign Bentancur but they want to bring him in on loan, which Juventus are not keen on. (Sky Sports)external-link

Atletico Madrid have contacted the representatives of Aston Villa and Poland right-back Matty Cash and, while a bid this month is not out of the question, it is likely the Spanish club will try to sign the 24-year-old in the summer. (Sky Sports)external-link

Juventus are looking at making a summer move for 30-year-old Italy midfielder Jorginho, whose contract at Chelsea runs out in 2023. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror)external-link

Monaco want between 80m and 100m euros for 22-year-old France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who is wanted by Real Madrid and has also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United. (Marca)external-link

