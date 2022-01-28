Transfer rumours: Aubameyang, Raphinha, Sterling, Eriksen, Loftus-Cheek, Nketiah
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Barcelona and Juventus have made official approaches to sign 32-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan from Arsenal for the rest of the season. (Athletic - subscription required)
West Ham boss David Moyes is keen on a move for Leeds United forward Raphinha and is trying to bring in the 25-year-old Brazil international before the January transfer window closes. (Mirror)
England winger Raheem Sterling is set to resume contract talks with Manchester City. The 27-year-old's current deal runs out in the summer of 2023 and Barcelona, Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid remain interested in the player. (ESPN)
Newcastle United are expected to increase their bid for Brighton's 29-year-old English defender Dan Burn and are also interested in signing compatriot Eddie Nketiah, 22, from Arsenal. Striker Nketiah's deal runs out in the summer. (Guardian)
Brentford hope to be able to announce the signing of Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen over the weekend. The 29-year-old had a pacemaker fitted following his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 in June. (Times - subscription required)
Wales international Aaron Ramsey looks set to stay at Juventus after the 31-year-old midfielder rejected moves to Aston Villa, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Wolves this month. (Calciomercato, via Football Italia)
Everton are interested in signing 26-year-old England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea. (Mail)
West Ham are in talks with Reims over a deal for 19-year-old French striker Hugo Ekitike, who has also been linked with Brentford, Brighton and Newcastle United. (Sky Sports)
The Hammers are also remain in discussions with Marseille as they try to sign Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car, 25, and Senegal forward Bamba Dieng, 21, on loan from the French club. (90 Min)
Aston Villa have had a £20.8m bid for 24-year-old Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur turned down by Juventus. (Guardian)
Tottenham also want to sign Bentancur but they want to bring him in on loan, which Juventus are not keen on. (Sky Sports)
Atletico Madrid have contacted the representatives of Aston Villa and Poland right-back Matty Cash and, while a bid this month is not out of the question, it is likely the Spanish club will try to sign the 24-year-old in the summer. (Sky Sports)
Juventus are looking at making a summer move for 30-year-old Italy midfielder Jorginho, whose contract at Chelsea runs out in 2023. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror)
Monaco want between 80m and 100m euros for 22-year-old France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who is wanted by Real Madrid and has also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United. (Marca)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment