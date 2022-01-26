Transfer rumours: Muller, Haaland, Dybala, Guimaraes, Broja, Lingard, Ndombele
Bayern Munich and Germany forward Thomas Muller has attracted interest from Newcastle United and Everton, with the 32-year-old approaching the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga side. (Sportbild - via Star)
Barcelona are working on a plan to raise €100m (£83.5m) to fund the signing of 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Haaland this summer. (Goal)
Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has told the club he wants to move to Newcastle, who have tabled a bid for the 24-year-old Brazilian. (L'Equipe)
Brighton have rejected an offer from Newcastle for English defender Dan Burn, 29. (Athletic - subscription required)
Frank Lampard is now the leading contender to become Everton manager. (Independent)
Southampton are preparing a club-record £25m bid to sign Armando Broja permanently after the 20-year-old Albania international joined the club from Chelsea on a season-long loan at the start of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)
Newcastle have resumed talks to sign Dutch full-back Mitchel Bakker from Bayer Leverkusen, with the Bundesliga club keen on selling the 21-year-old to the Magpies in the January window. (90min)
But the Magpies look set to be frustrated in their pursuit of a loan deal for Jesse Lingard as Manchester United are demanding too much of a fee for 29-year-old England international. (Mail)
Tottenham have agreed to loan French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 25, to Valencia. (Telefoot)
Wolves' Spanish winger - and Tottenham target - Adama Traore, 26, is also now viewed as an option for Barcelona if they can find a deal to move French forward Ousmane Dembele, 24, out of the club. (ESPN)
Liverpool have made contact with Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, with the 28-year-old's current deal set to expire in the summer. (TuttoMercato - via Sun)
Liverpool's English defender Nat Phillips, 24, is the subject of interest from Newcastle, West Ham and Watford. (Independent)
Arsenal's hopes of signing Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo, 25, on loan until the end of the season from Juventus are in doubt. The Serie A giants are seeking an 18-month agreement. (Athletic - subscription required)
Arsenal are expected to firm up their pursuit of Aston Villa's Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, 23, before the end of the transfer window. (Birmingham Mail)
AC Milan have made an offer for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but the Gabon international, 32, has demanded more than double what Zlatan Ibrahimovic is paid at the Italian club. (Star)
Leicester are trying to sign 18-year-old Angers forward Mohamed Ali-Cho, with the Frenchman also linked with Tottenham. (Footmercato - via Leicester Mercury)
West Ham and Crystal Palace are eyeing a late move for Senegal and Marseille striker Bamba Dieng, 21, with the French side willing to let him go this month for £8m. (RMC Sport - via Mail)y
Manchester City are set to sign 17-year-old Hungarian winger Zalan Vancsa from MTK Budapest. (Telegraph)
Brighton have seen their bid for Spain forward Abel Ruiz, 21, rejected by Braga. (90min)
French defender William Saliba, 20, wants to return to Arsenal from his loan spell with Marseille in the summer, despite rumours suggesting he could join the Ligue 1 club on a permanent deal. (football.london)
Tottenham could use Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso as part of a deal to sign Brazilian centre-back and Newcastle target Diego Carlos, 28, from Sevilla. (Sun)
