Transfer rumours: Diaz, Bentancur, Tielemans, Ndombele, Orsic, Alli, Aubameyang

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Football gossip logo

Tottenham have had an offer of around £38m rejected for Porto's Colombia winger Luis Diaz, 25. (Guardian)external-link

Aston Villa are nearing an agreement to sign Juventus and Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, 24. (Football Insider)external-link

Newcastle will not be signing Brazilian defender Diego Carlos as Sevilla have decided to keep the 28-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

But the Magpies have made an offer of around £30m for Lyon and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 24. (Daily Mail)external-link

Paris St-Germain and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 31, is open to a move to Arsenal. (Sky Sports - via Daily Mail)external-link

Liverpool and Manchester City are the clubs most interested in signing 24-year-old Leicester and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans. (Fichajes - via Leicester Mercury)external-link

Juventus have reached an agreement to sign striker Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, ending any chance for Arsenal to lure the 21-year-old Serbia international to Emirates Stadium. (Goal)external-link

Everton have emerged as suitors for Tottenham and France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 25. (Sky Sports - via TEAMtalk)external-link

Brighton are monitoring Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli with a view to making a loan move for the 25-year-old but Burnley, Everton and Newcastle are also linked with the Englishman. (Mail)external-link

Southampton are also considering a move for Alli. (Telegraph - via Daily Echo)external-link

Burnley are closing in on Dinamo Zagreb and Croatia midfielder Mislav Orsic, 29. ((Sky Sports)external-link

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24, Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, and Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, 23, are on a transfer wish list drawn up by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Brentford have increased their offer for Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson and the 20-year-old Welshman is also being monitored by Newcastle. (Independent)external-link

West Ham are considering a move for Croatia and Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car, but are being put off by the £20m asking price for the 25-year-old. (Talksport)external-link

Newcastle will miss out on Atalanta midfielder Robin Gosens as Juventus look set to sign the 27-year-old Germany international. (Goal)external-link

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 29, is pushing for a move away from the Emirates, with Newcastle interested in signing the Germany international on a loan deal until the end of the season. (Football.london)external-link

AC Milan are eyeing a move for Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 32-year-old Gabon striker is said to have snubbed an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. (Football Italia)external-link

Red Bull Salzburg and USA midfielder Brenden Aaronson, 21, has refused to be drawn on a move to Leeds United. (Yorkshire Post)external-link

The Daily Mirror says Everton will move for Vitor Pereira as interim manager
The Daily Mirror says Everton will move for Vitor Pereira as interim manager
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport