Transfer rumours: Vlahovic, Diaz, Guimaraes, Xhaka, Broja, Luiz, Lingard, Meunier
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Juventus have agreed to sign Fiorentina's 21-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with Arsenal, in a deal worth £62.4m. (Mail, via Guardian)
Porto have rejected Tottenham's offer of £37m plus add-ons for 25-year-old Colombia winger Luis Diaz, who has a £66m release clause. (Evening Standard)
Newcastle United have completed a deal to sign 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon for £30m. (Talksport)
Roma boss Jose Mourinho remains hopeful the Serie A side can sign Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 29, before the January transfer window closes. (Mail)
West Ham's top two targets for the January transfer window are 20-year-old Albania striker Armando Broja, who is on loan at Southampton from Chelsea, and 22-year-old Chile forward Ben Brereton Diaz, who plays for Blackburn Rovers. (Football Insider)
Everton, Leeds United and Wolves are also interested in signing Broja, who Southampton want to keep beyond the current campaign. (Teamtalk)
Aston Villa have turned down a £30m bid from an unnamed Premier League club for Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz. Arsenal are considering making a move for the 23-year-old but are not thought to be the club who have had the offer knocked back. (Evening Standard)
Arsenal's chase of Cody Gakpo, 22, will have to wait until at least the summer window as PSV Eindhoven have tied the Netherlands forward down to a contract extension. (Mail)
Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign United States goalkeeper Matt Turner, 27, from Major League Soccer side New England Revolution in the summer. (Athletic - subscription required)
Aston Villa, Everton and Leicester City are monitoring 29-year-old England international Jesse Lingard's situation, with the Manchester United attacking midfielder's move to Newcastle United set to collapse. (Manchester Evening News)
Barcelona have made contact with Borussia Dortmund as they look to sign 30-year-old Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier on loan from the German side. (Marca)
Chelsea offered Lyon £3m in compensation to bring Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri, 27, back early from his season-long loan at the French club but saw the attempt rejected. (Mail, via Athletic)
Aston Villa's Ashley Young, who can play as a defender or winger, has turned down a move to Newcastle United, with the 36-year-old English player wanting to stay at Villa Park. (Mirror)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment