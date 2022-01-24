Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Aston Villa boss and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is interested in Reds and England defender Joe Gomez, 24. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United were among the clubs who scouted Colombia winger Luis Diaz playing for Porto over the weekend. Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring the 25-year-old, who has scored 14 goals in 18 Primeira Liga games this season. (O Jogo - in Portuguese) external-link

Meanwhile, United have stepped up their search for a new manager, with Paris St-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, Spain boss Luis Enrique and Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui all under consideration. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle are interested in Manchester United's England attacking forward Jesse Lingard, 29, and Brighton's Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 25. (Mirror) external-link

Nice are also tempted to make a move for Lingard, who has been linked too with West Ham. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Manchester City and Liverpool have held talks about signing 22-year-old Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven. (Voetbal International - in Dutch) external-link

Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21, has told Fiorentina he wants to join Serie A rivals Juventus. (90 Min) external-link

Arsenal are considering Real Sociedad's Sweden forward Alexander Isak, 22, Lille's Canadian striker Jonathan David, 22, and Everton's England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24, as their hopes of landing Vlahovic fade. (London Evening Standard) external-link

The Gunners, though, will have to meet a £70m release clause if they want to sign Isak before next Monday's transfer deadline. (Express) external-link

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Calvert-Lewin but any attempt to sign him will not be made until the summer. (Star) external-link

Six European clubs are interested in signing Arsenal's Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 32, who remains out of Arteta's first-team plans. (Mirror) external-link

Aubameyang has made it clear he is not interested in moving to Saudi Arabia where he has been linked with two clubs. (Star) external-link

Tottenham are confident of completing the £20m signing of Wolves' Spain winger Adama Traore, 25. Wolves want £25m for the player whose contract expires in the summer of 2023. (Sky Sports) external-link

Meanwhile, Spurs have opened talks with French club Angers over signing 18-year-old France Under-21 forward Mohamed-Ali Cho, whose former clubs include Everton and Paris St-Germain. (Football Insider) external-link

Bayern Munich have made contact with the agent of Barcelona's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 24, in a bid to beat Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris St-Germain to his signature. (Marca) external-link

Borussia Dortmund have opened talks with Red Bull Salzburg over a possible 40 million euro (£33.5m) deal for 20-year-old Germany forward Karim Adeyemi. (Sky Sport - in German) external-link