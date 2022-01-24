Transfer rumours: Gomez, Diaz, Lingard, Isak, Traore, De Jong
Aston Villa boss and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is interested in Reds and England defender Joe Gomez, 24. (Football Insider)
Manchester United were among the clubs who scouted Colombia winger Luis Diaz playing for Porto over the weekend. Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring the 25-year-old, who has scored 14 goals in 18 Primeira Liga games this season. (O Jogo - in Portuguese)
Meanwhile, United have stepped up their search for a new manager, with Paris St-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, Spain boss Luis Enrique and Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui all under consideration. (Athletic - subscription required)
Newcastle are interested in Manchester United's England attacking forward Jesse Lingard, 29, and Brighton's Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 25. (Mirror)
Nice are also tempted to make a move for Lingard, who has been linked too with West Ham. (Foot Mercato - in French)
Manchester City and Liverpool have held talks about signing 22-year-old Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven. (Voetbal International - in Dutch)
Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21, has told Fiorentina he wants to join Serie A rivals Juventus. (90 Min)
Arsenal are considering Real Sociedad's Sweden forward Alexander Isak, 22, Lille's Canadian striker Jonathan David, 22, and Everton's England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24, as their hopes of landing Vlahovic fade. (London Evening Standard)
The Gunners, though, will have to meet a £70m release clause if they want to sign Isak before next Monday's transfer deadline. (Express)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Calvert-Lewin but any attempt to sign him will not be made until the summer. (Star)
Six European clubs are interested in signing Arsenal's Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 32, who remains out of Arteta's first-team plans. (Mirror)
Aubameyang has made it clear he is not interested in moving to Saudi Arabia where he has been linked with two clubs. (Star)
Tottenham are confident of completing the £20m signing of Wolves' Spain winger Adama Traore, 25. Wolves want £25m for the player whose contract expires in the summer of 2023. (Sky Sports)
Meanwhile, Spurs have opened talks with French club Angers over signing 18-year-old France Under-21 forward Mohamed-Ali Cho, whose former clubs include Everton and Paris St-Germain. (Football Insider)
Bayern Munich have made contact with the agent of Barcelona's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 24, in a bid to beat Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris St-Germain to his signature. (Marca)
Borussia Dortmund have opened talks with Red Bull Salzburg over a possible 40 million euro (£33.5m) deal for 20-year-old Germany forward Karim Adeyemi. (Sky Sport - in German)