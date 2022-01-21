Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United have ended their interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland after being told that the 21-year-old Norway international would prefer a move to Real Madrid. (ESPN) external-link

England forward Raheem Sterling, 27, was open to the idea of joining Barcelona on loan from Manchester City before the La Liga side decided to pursue 21-year-old Spain winger Ferran Torres, who moved to the Nou Camp in a £46.3m deal earlier this month. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic "dreams" of playing in the Premier League, but the 21-year-old Serbia international would prefer a move to Manchester City over Arsenal. (La Repubblica - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal are set to offer manager Mikel Arteta, 39, a new two-year deal before the end of the season to fend off potential interest from Manchester City. (Mail) external-link

Argentina forward Julian Alvarez is close to joining Manchester City from River Plate on a five-year deal, but the 21-year-old will stay at the Argentine club until June. (Guardian) external-link

Chelsea, Tottenham and Barcelona have enquired about the availability of Lille's 22-year-old Canada striker Jonathan David, who has scored 12 goals in 21 Ligue 1 games this season. (TSN) external-link

Liverpool are ready to battle Bundesliga sides Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, 25, who has six months left on his Borussia Monchengladbach contract. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham are edging closer to agreeing a deal with Wolves to sign Adama Traore having seen a £15m bid for the 25-year-old Spain winger turned down earlier this week. (Athletic) external-link

Paris St-Germain's move for Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has hit a snag with the French club struggling to convince one of their players to be included in a swap deal for the 25-year-old. The France international is also attracting interest from Roma and Napoli as well as clubs in Spain and Germany. (TF1 via Get French Football News) external-link

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger is demanding a contract worth £46m in total before agreeing to extend his Chelsea deal. The 28-year-old's contract at Stamford Bridge will expire in the summer and while his camp held talks with Real Madrid in December, the Spanish side have since cooled their interest. (Marca) external-link

Manchester United have expressed interest in Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, with Roma also monitoring the 22-year-old Frenchman's situation. (Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness) external-link

Burnley have made a bid to sign Iran striker Sardar Azmoun, 27, from Zenit St Petersburg. Azmoun, who has six months left on his Zenit deal, has also been linked with Lyon and Juventus. (Athletic) external-link

Brazil playmaker Oscar, 30, has confirmed he has held talks with Barcelona about signing for the Catalan giants from Shanghai Port, who he joined from Chelsea in 2017. (TNT Sports - in Portuguese) external-link

Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly is open to leaving Manchester United this month but while AC Milan have expressed interest in the 27-year-old, the Italians cannot afford to meet the Premier League club's conditions. (ESPN) external-link

Brentford are set to offer head coach Thomas Frank a contract extension with the 48-year-old Dane's current deal running until 2023. (90Min) external-link

Leeds have opened contract talks with 25-year-old Brazil winger Raphinha in a bid to ward off interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern Munich. (Star) external-link

Crystal Palace have pulled out of the race to sign Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Juventus, despite the 31-year-old's interest in working under Eagles boss Patrick Vieira. (Mail) external-link

Ajax and Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 24, is the subject of interest from Chelsea, Leicester and Crystal Palace. (Football Insider) external-link

Premier League clubs Wolves, Brighton, Burnley and Newcastle, and Championship leaders Fulham, want to sign Wales attacker Tom Lawrence, 28, from Derby. (Team Talk) external-link

Nice are hoping to land 20-year-old Spain winger Bryan Gil on a loan deal from Tottenham. (L'Equipe via Get French Football News) external-link