Sevilla's Brazilian defender Diego Carlos, 28, has told the Spanish club he wants to leave and join Newcastle United. (Sky Sports) external-link

Newcastle are also considering signing Adana Demirspor and Italy forward Mario Balotelli, 31, according to the Turkish club's president Murat Sancak. (Inside Futbol via Star) external-link

Roma boss Jose Mourinho, 58, says he is committed to the club and has distanced himself from the Everton job after emerging as a candidate to replace Rafael Benitez. (Sky Sports) external-link

Paris St-Germain are in talks with France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, and Ivory Coast international midfielder Franck Kessie, 25, from Manchester United and AC Milan respectively. The moves are also aimed at convincing France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, to stay at the club amid interest from Real Madrid. (ESPN) external-link

Juventus have held talks with France and Manchester United striker Anthony Martial but the Serie A giants are yet to contact the Old Trafford club over a move for the 26-year-old. (Goal) external-link

Arsenal have received a boost in their hopes of signing Brazil and Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, 25, with the Italian club in negotiations to sign Lyon's 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes as a replacement. (Get French Football via Sun) external-link

Juventus have also reached out to Switzerland and Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, 25, to replace Arthur. (90min) external-link

However, Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic, 21, with the Serbia international claiming he only wants to join Juventus. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham are still trying to sign Spain winger Adama Traore in January despite Wolves manager Bruno Lage pushing to keep the 25-year-old until the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Spurs are also trying to offload players like 25-year-old France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, Republic of Ireland full-back Matt Doherty, 30, England midfielder Dele Alli, 25, and 24-year-old Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Brentford could face competition from Leicester and Newcastle in their bid to sign Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 29. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Croatia forward Ivan Perisic will not leave Inter Milan in January despite links to Chelsea. The 32-year-old's deal expires in June but the Serie A club are working to extend his contract. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Inter are monitoring 28-year-old Paulo Dybala's situation at Juventus with the Argentina forward's contract set to expire in the summer. (Gazzetto dello Sport via Mail) external-link

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen, with the 25-year-old Denmark defender rejecting offers from English clubs out of respect to the Blues. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Barcelona are also lining up a move for Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 22, from Real Sociedad if they fail to sign Borussia Dortmund's Norwegian frontman Erling Braut Haaland, 21. (90min) external-link

Christian Benteke, 31, has no intention of leaving Crystal Palace this January, despite Burnley seeing the Belgium striker as a potential replacement for Chris Wood. (Evening Standard) external-link

Liverpool are eyeing up a £5m move for Fulham's former England Under-18 winger Fabio Carvalho, with West Ham, Leeds and Porto also interested in the 19-year-old, who is out of contract this summer. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal, Tottenham and Leeds are interested in Middlesbrough's English full-back Djed Spence, 21, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Sky Sports) external-link

Fenerbahce and Hungary centre-back Attila Szalai has attracted interest from West Ham and Newcastle, with AC Milan also targeting the 23-year-old, who is valued at £16.7m. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal's Spanish defender Pablo Mari, 28, is close to joining Udinese on loan. (Evening Standard) external-link

United States full-back Sergino Dest's agent has said the 21-year-old is happy at Barcelona amid rumours linking him with Chelsea and Bayern Munich. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link