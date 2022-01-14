Last updated on .From the section Gossip

France striker Kylian Mbappe is in talks over a new contract at Paris St-Germain. The 23-year-old was expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer when his current deal expires at the end of the season. (Daily Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Fiorentina are close to accepting a £58.4m offer from Arsenal for prolific Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21. (La Repubblica - in Italian) external-link

Bayern Munich and Barcelona are interested in signing Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 25, when his Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano, on Twitter) external-link

Manchester United have made contact with Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi about the possibility of taking over at Old Trafford this summer, with the Italian about to begin an intensive English language course. (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Southampton have enquired about signing 24-year-old England goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United this month. (Football Insider) external-link

The Saints are also keen to turn Armando Broja's loan from Chelsea in a permanent deal, though they are likely to face competition for the 20-year-old Albania striker's signature. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Juventus over a six-month loan deal for Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo, 25. (Daily Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle and Watford are both interested in Nantes' 24-year-old French winger Ludovic Blas. (Daily Star) external-link

Burnley have earmarked Reading's former Newcastle, Liverpool and England striker Andy Carroll as a possible reinforcement. The 33-year-old will be available on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of January. (Daily Mail) external-link

Tottenham have enquired about the availability of Peterborough's English midfielder Benjamin Mensah, 19. (Peterborough Telegraph) external-link

Blackburn are close to signing 20-year-old English winger Dilan Markanday, who has turned down a new contract at Tottenham in order to secure more regular first-team football elsewhere. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham have offered Wolves four players in part-exchange for Spain winger Adama Traore, 25. (Teamtalk) external-link

Barcelona are willing to sell Sergino Dest this month to help raise funds for a new striker, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich interested in the 21-year-old United States defender. (ESPN) external-link

Flamengo have offered Manchester United £8m to turn 26-year-old Brazil midfielder Andreas Pereira's loan move permanent this month. (Sun) external-link