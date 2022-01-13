Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United have offered Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, to Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Manchester United are in a good position to sign Napoli and Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz, 25. (La Republica - in Italian) external-link

The Red Devils will prioritise giving England forward Marcus Rashford, 24, a new contract this summer. (ESPN) external-link

The Old Trafford club continue to be in contact with Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino over the manager role. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen is keen on a move to Liverpool, who remain interested in a summer move for the 25-year-old Englishman. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle are increasingly keen on signing Norwich's English midfielder Todd Cantwell, 23. (Rudy Galetti - Calciomercato) external-link

The Magpies have made a formal bid for Sevilla's Brazilian defender Diego Carlos, 28. (Sky Sports) external-link

Newcastle have been told they will need to pay more than £37m to sign Fiorentina and Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, 24. (Sun) external-link

Tottenham are looking to sell French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 25, to an Italian club, with Juventus the most likely. (Mirror) external-link

Southampton hope to make 20-year-old Albania international striker Armando Broja's loan deal from Chelsea permanent. (Sky Sports) external-link

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Chelsea and Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 25. (Patrick Berger - Sport1) external-link

'We don't have a blank cheque' How Newcastle can avoid the January transfer window 'nightmare'

Jurgen Klopp expects Belgium striker Divock Origi, 26, to stay at Liverpool beyond the January transfer window. (Liverpool FC) external-link

There is growing optimism at Liverpool that a summer move to land Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 18, may be possible. (Caught Offside) external-link

Arsenal may be frustrated in their pursuit of Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo because Juventus do not want the 25-year-old to leave on a loan deal. (DiMarzio) external-link

Arsenal have a seven-man list of targets which includes midfielders such as Leicester's Youri Tielemans, 24, Paris St-Germain's Georginio Wijnaldum, 31, and Lyon's Bruno Guimaraes, 24. (Mirror) external-link

Aston Villa have expressed an interest in Paris St-Germain's Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico, 28. (Express) external-link

Villa are also trying to finalise a move for 17-year-old Scottish defender Kerr Smith from Dundee United. (Mail) external-link

Watford, Southampton and Norwich are monitoring 19-year-old Lewes winger Ollie Tanner. (Sun) external-link

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers hopes to make 24-year-old English winger Ademola Lookman's loan move from RB Leipzig permanent. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Burnley are fighting Nottingham Forest and Coventry for Birmingham and Denmark defender Kristian Pedersen, 27. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester City are interested in Flamengo's Brazilian midfielder Matheus Franca,17. (BolaVip - in Spanish) external-link