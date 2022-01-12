Transfer rumours: Lamptey, Zakaria, Arthur, Bissouma, Tielemans, Haidara

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are in interested in Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey. Brighton want £40m for the 21-year-old, who has played for England U21s. (Mail)external-link

The Old Trafford club have also made contact with representatives for Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, 25. (Christian Falk - Sport Bild)external-link

Arsenal have made contact with Juventus over a loan deal for Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo, 25. They are also targeting Leicester's Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24. (Goal)external-link

The Gunners are also still interested in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21, but will struggle to finance move for the Serb by the end of the month (Sky Sports)external-link

Paris St-Germain are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, with the 28-year-old Frenchman also keen to move to the Ligue 1 club. (L'Equipe - subscription required)external-link

Meanwhile PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is still in contact with Man Utd over a move in the summer. Current interim manager Ralf Rangnick, however, is keen on Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. (Le Parisien, via Sun)external-link

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is now planning to stay at Stamford Bridge. The German, 28, is out of contract next season and had been linked with a move away. (Bild, via Teamtalk)external-link

Aston Villa are chasing the signature of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, 25. (Telegraph)external-link

Leicester City and Filip Benkovic have agreed to cancel the 24-year-old Croatian defender's contract. (Leicester Mercury)external-link

Ousmane Dembele is set to leave Barcelona at the end of the season and Manchester United are keen on the 24-year-old France international. (Mirror)external-link

Tottenham have rejected a bid for Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn, 24, from Ajax. (Talksport)external-link

Newcastle are preparing a bid for 23-year-old RB Leipzig and Mali midfielder Amadou Haidara. (Mail)external-link

Tottenham want to make three key signings in the transfer window. Spurs are in talks with Wolves over Spanish midfielder Adama Traore, 25, and are searching for a right wing-back and attacker. (Telegraph)external-link

Leeds are interested in Torino and Nigeria full-back Ola Aina, 25. (Calciomercato - in Italian)external-link

Newcastle have made a new £28m offer for Sevilla and Brazil defender Diego Carlos. The Magpies previously had a £25m bid for the 28-year-old turned down. (Talksport)external-link

Juventus are interested in a loan move for Barcelona and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 27. (Di Marzio)external-link

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is set to sign a one-year contract extension with the club. The 36-year-old retired from international duty with Poland last year. (Sun)external-link

Manchester United will prioritise a new contract for England striker Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old's current deal runs out in June 2023. (ESPN)external-link

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says it will be difficult to ensure key players stay at the club, despite the recent takeover. (Independent)external-link

