Manchester United are in interested in Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey. Brighton want £40m for the 21-year-old, who has played for England U21s. (Mail) external-link

The Old Trafford club have also made contact with representatives for Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, 25. (Christian Falk - Sport Bild) external-link

Arsenal have made contact with Juventus over a loan deal for Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo, 25. They are also targeting Leicester's Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24. (Goal) external-link

The Gunners are also still interested in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21, but will struggle to finance move for the Serb by the end of the month (Sky Sports) external-link

Paris St-Germain are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, with the 28-year-old Frenchman also keen to move to the Ligue 1 club. (L'Equipe - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is still in contact with Man Utd over a move in the summer. Current interim manager Ralf Rangnick, however, is keen on Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. (Le Parisien, via Sun) external-link

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is now planning to stay at Stamford Bridge. The German, 28, is out of contract next season and had been linked with a move away. (Bild, via Teamtalk) external-link

Aston Villa are chasing the signature of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, 25. (Telegraph) external-link

Leicester City and Filip Benkovic have agreed to cancel the 24-year-old Croatian defender's contract. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Ousmane Dembele is set to leave Barcelona at the end of the season and Manchester United are keen on the 24-year-old France international. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham have rejected a bid for Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn, 24, from Ajax. (Talksport) external-link

Newcastle are preparing a bid for 23-year-old RB Leipzig and Mali midfielder Amadou Haidara. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham want to make three key signings in the transfer window. Spurs are in talks with Wolves over Spanish midfielder Adama Traore, 25, and are searching for a right wing-back and attacker. (Telegraph) external-link

Leeds are interested in Torino and Nigeria full-back Ola Aina, 25. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle have made a new £28m offer for Sevilla and Brazil defender Diego Carlos. The Magpies previously had a £25m bid for the 28-year-old turned down. (Talksport) external-link

Juventus are interested in a loan move for Barcelona and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 27. (Di Marzio) external-link

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is set to sign a one-year contract extension with the club. The 36-year-old retired from international duty with Poland last year. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United will prioritise a new contract for England striker Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old's current deal runs out in June 2023. (ESPN) external-link

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says it will be difficult to ensure key players stay at the club, despite the recent takeover. (Independent) external-link