Borussia Dortmund are set to meet Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland's representatives next week as they try to find out what the 21-year-old's plans are regarding his future. (Marca) external-link

Sevilla have cooled their interest in France striker Anthony Martial as they cannot afford to meet Manchester United's demands to sign the 26-year-old on loan. (Marca) external-link

Paris St-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has been linked with Newcastle United but the 31-year-old Dutch international is not interested in a return to his former club. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has contacted Spurs midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in an effort to convince the 25-year-old France midfielder to join him at Roma, with the Italian club wanting a loan deal with an option to buy. (Telefoot, via Mail) external-link

England striker Marcus Rashford, 24, is expected to hold talks with Manchester United over a new contract, with negotiations set to start before the end of the season. (Mail) external-link

Crystal Palace are in talks to sign English striker Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal, with the 22-year-old's contract running out in the summer. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal's England youth international forward Folarin Balogun, 20, is set to join Championship side Middlesbrough on loan for the rest of the season. (Sky Sports) external-link

Brighton and Newcastle United are planning on trying to sign Argentine defender Marcos Senesi, 24, from Dutch club Feyenoord. (Football Insider) external-link

Brentford and Brighton have made bids for 19-year-old Reims striker Hugo Ekitike but Newcastle United remain favourites to sign the Frenchman. (90 Min) external-link

Bournemouth plan to price any potential suitors out of a move for English defender Lloyd Kelly, with Everton and West Ham interested in the 23-year-old. (Football League World) external-link

Tottenham want to sign a right-back, midfielder and attacker during the January transfer window after a meeting between manager Antonio Conte, chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

France winger Kingsley Coman, 25, is close to signing a contract extension with German champions Bayern Munich. (Goal) external-link

Chelsea are considering recalling English right-back Dujon Sterling, 22, from his season-long loan stint at Blackpool but only have until 14 January to do so. (Football League World) external-link