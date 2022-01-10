Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea's 28-year-old German defender Antonio Rudiger, out of contract in the summer and yet to sign a new deal with the European champions, is said to prefer a move to Real Madrid over Paris St-Germain if he was to leave Stamford Bridge. (Football London) external-link

Rudiger has received salary proposals from both Real and PSG, with the French club said to have offered a net annual sum of 7m euros, which is higher than what the Spanish side have tabled. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 34, has pledged his commitment to Manchester United for the rest of the season after talks with boss Ralf Rangnick. (Mirror) external-link

AC Milan are considering a move for Manchester City's 26-year-old Dutch defender Nathan Ake after the Rossoneri lost Denmark centre-back Simon Kjaer, 32, for the rest of the season with a knee injury. (Sun) external-link

Manchester City could pursue Croatia captain Luka Modric, who is unhappy with the contract renewal offered by Real Madrid. The 36-year-old's current deal at the Spanish club runs out at the end of the season. (El Nacional, via Mail) external-link

Arsenal are willing to finance a big-money deal to sign 21-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in January. (Mirror) external-link

Paris St-Germain, AC Milan, Roma, Lyon, Barcelona and Newcastle United are among clubs that could be interested in 25-year-old French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, whose future at Tottenham is uncertain after he was booed by Spurs supporters when substituted in Sunday's FA Cup third round win against Morecambe. (Star) external-link

Newcastle United could rival Ajax in pursuit of 24-year-old Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn, whose representatives are looking at loan options for him away from Tottenham. (90min) external-link

Ajax have already made a £15m bid for Bergwijn and are keen to complete a deal for him before they face Utrecht on Sunday. (Telegraaf - in Dutch) external-link

Newcastle are in advanced talks to sign 19-year-old French striker Hugo Ekitike from Reims for just under £30m. (90min) external-link

Newcastle's hopes of signing 21-year-old defender Sven Botman during the January transfer window seem to be over, with the Dutchman's club Lille refusing to consider his departure. Sevilla's 28-year-old Brazilian Diego Carlos and Frenchman Benoit Badiashile, 20, of Monaco remain options for the Magpies this month. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Tottenham will consider offers for England midfielder Dele Alli, 25, and Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty, 29, to leave the club during January. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United have discussed making a swoop for Borussia Monchengladbach's 25-year-old Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria this month, but a bid is yet to be made. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

West Ham are weighing up a loan move for Paris St-Germain's 25-year-old Senegalese defender Abdou Diallo. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes has attracted the interest of a number of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Norwich City. Scottish champions Rangers and English Championship leaders Bournemouth are also said to keen on the 26-year-old Australian-born Scotland international. (Teamtalk) external-link

Vivianne Miedema, 25, has not ruled out extending her stay with Women's Super League leaders Arsenal but the Netherlands striker is wanted by Paris St-Germain and European champions Barcelona. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link