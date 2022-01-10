Transfer rumours: Rudiger, Ake, Modric, Ndombele, Miedema, Vlahovic, Bergwijn, Diallo

Chelsea's 28-year-old German defender Antonio Rudiger, out of contract in the summer and yet to sign a new deal with the European champions, is said to prefer a move to Real Madrid over Paris St-Germain if he was to leave Stamford Bridge. (Football London)external-link

Rudiger has received salary proposals from both Real and PSG, with the French club said to have offered a net annual sum of 7m euros, which is higher than what the Spanish side have tabled. (Footmercato - in French)external-link

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 34, has pledged his commitment to Manchester United for the rest of the season after talks with boss Ralf Rangnick. (Mirror)external-link

AC Milan are considering a move for Manchester City's 26-year-old Dutch defender Nathan Ake after the Rossoneri lost Denmark centre-back Simon Kjaer, 32, for the rest of the season with a knee injury. (Sun)external-link

Manchester City could pursue Croatia captain Luka Modric, who is unhappy with the contract renewal offered by Real Madrid. The 36-year-old's current deal at the Spanish club runs out at the end of the season. (El Nacional, via Mail)external-link

Arsenal are willing to finance a big-money deal to sign 21-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in January. (Mirror)external-link

Paris St-Germain, AC Milan, Roma, Lyon, Barcelona and Newcastle United are among clubs that could be interested in 25-year-old French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, whose future at Tottenham is uncertain after he was booed by Spurs supporters when substituted in Sunday's FA Cup third round win against Morecambe. (Star)external-link

Newcastle United could rival Ajax in pursuit of 24-year-old Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn, whose representatives are looking at loan options for him away from Tottenham. (90min)external-link

Ajax have already made a £15m bid for Bergwijn and are keen to complete a deal for him before they face Utrecht on Sunday. (Telegraaf - in Dutch)external-link

Newcastle are in advanced talks to sign 19-year-old French striker Hugo Ekitike from Reims for just under £30m. (90min)external-link

Newcastle's hopes of signing 21-year-old defender Sven Botman during the January transfer window seem to be over, with the Dutchman's club Lille refusing to consider his departure. Sevilla's 28-year-old Brazilian Diego Carlos and Frenchman Benoit Badiashile, 20, of Monaco remain options for the Magpies this month. (Athletic, subscription required)external-link

Tottenham will consider offers for England midfielder Dele Alli, 25, and Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty, 29, to leave the club during January. (Sky Sports)external-link

Manchester United have discussed making a swoop for Borussia Monchengladbach's 25-year-old Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria this month, but a bid is yet to be made. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

West Ham are weighing up a loan move for Paris St-Germain's 25-year-old Senegalese defender Abdou Diallo. (RMC Sport - in French)external-link

Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes has attracted the interest of a number of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Norwich City. Scottish champions Rangers and English Championship leaders Bournemouth are also said to keen on the 26-year-old Australian-born Scotland international. (Teamtalk)external-link

Vivianne Miedema, 25, has not ruled out extending her stay with Women's Super League leaders Arsenal but the Netherlands striker is wanted by Paris St-Germain and European champions Barcelona. (Telegraph, subscription required)external-link

