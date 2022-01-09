Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Record signing Tanguy Ndombele, the 25-year-old France midfielder, is hopeful of a move away from Tottenham Hotspur this month. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn appears to be on his way out of Spurs, with Ajax among the clubs interested in the 24-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) external-link

Paris St-Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe, 23, could yet turn down a move to Real Madrid and sign a new contract with the club. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen and Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick, 25, says he is happy at the Bundesliga club despite talk of a transfer in January. (Bild - in German) external-link

Aston Villa are in advanced negotiations to sign Lucas Digne from Everton, with the 28-year-old French left-back understood to favour a move to Steven Gerrard's side. (Sky Sports) external-link

'We were not good enough' Arteta apologises after Arsenal are knocked out of the FA Cup

Newcastle United have approached Burnley for New Zealand striker Chris Wood, 30. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

The Magpies have also added RB Salzburg's Switzerland striker Noah Okafor, 21 to their list of potential attacking signings this month. (Teamtalk) external-link

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given has advised compatriot Caoimhin Kelleher, 23, to leave Liverpool in this month's transfer window so the Republic of Ireland keeper gets more game time. (Premier Sport via Liverpool Echo) external-link

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving the club this month with the 24-year-old French forward, who is on loan from Mainz, set for a loan move to Ligue 1 side St Etienne. (Standard) external-link

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has held talks with Marseille over a free transfer in the summer, with the 28-year-old Bosnia left-back out of favour at Emirates Stadium. (L'Equipe via Sun) external-link

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has suggested English midfielder Ross Barkley, 28, could be allowed to leave the club on loan this month. (90 Min) external-link

Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle has ended his spell with Hamburg, with the 20-year-old Englishman set for another short-term switch away from Etihad Stadium this month. (Manchester Evening News) external-link