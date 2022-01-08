Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland believes that Manchester City will try to sign him in the summer transfer window after Manchester United pulled out of the race to recruit the 21-year-old. (Mario Cortegana via Express) external-link

Manchester United and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 27, will become Barcelona's top target if they fail to sign Haaland in the summer. (El Nacional, via Mail) external-link

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata is set to cut short his loan deal with Juventus so he can join Barcelona, but manager Massimiliano Allegri is refusing to let the 29-year-old go before he signs a replacement. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Lazio are interested in Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga but the 27-year-old Spaniard's £170,000-a-week wages are a stumbling block. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara wants a £150,000-a-week deal from his next club after West Ham joined Newcastle in the fight to sign the 22-year-old Frenchman. (Sun) external-link .

Barcelona will target Wolves winger Adama Traore, 25, if French forward Ousmane Dembele, 24, decides against renewing his contract with the La Liga side, providing competition for Tottenham in their attempts to sign the Spaniard. (Diario Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Atletico Madrid are interested in a loan deal for Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares with a view to a permanent deal for the 30-year-old Portuguese in the summer. (Mail) external-link

Fiorentina and Serbia's highly-rated striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21, is prepared to wait until the summer to resolve his future and will not be rushed into a January move. (90 Min) external-link

Manchester United and Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 27, is a possible target for AC Milan as they look to find a replacement for injured Denmark centre-back Simon Kjaer, 32. (Sky Sports Italy, via Milan Live - in Italian) external-link

Birmingham City are closing in on a loan deal for Manchester United's Ivorian forward Amad Diallo, 19. (Mirror) external-link

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham are all interested in signing 21-year-old Senegalese forward Bamba Dieng from Marseille. (La Provence, via Sport Witness) external-link

Villa are interested in Brighton and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, but manager Graham Potter says the Seagulls are not selling the 25-year-old. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste says more players need to be sold before Spanish striker Ferran Torres, 21, can actually be registered at the Camp Nou after his move from Manchester City. (Barca Blaugranes) external-link