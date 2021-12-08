Transfer rumours: Milinkovic-Savic, Haaland, Bissouma, Sanchez, Pogba
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United are chasing the signature of Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 26. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
United have offered France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, a deal worth £500,000 a week to remain at the club. (Sun)
Pogba, though, has denied being offered a new deal. (Mail)
The Red Devils have ended their interest in signing Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Haaland. (Mirror)
Liverpool are prepared to offer Barcelona and Spain midfielder Gavi, 17, around £80,000 a week to land his signature. (El Nacional - via Mail)
But Manchester City are also interested in signing Gavi, who has a £42m release cause in his contract. (El Nacional, via Mail)
Everton have been offered Inter Milan's former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez, 33, on a free transfer. (Sun)
Aston Villa are interested in Brighton's 25-year-old Mali international midfielder Yves Bissouma. (Sky Sports)
West Ham will reject any offer Newcastle make for French defender Issa Diop, 24. (Football London)
Newcastle have increased their bid for Lille defender Sven Botman, 21. (Newcastle Chronicle)
Manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed he is eager to sign a central defender on loan at Leicester. (Leicester Mercury)
Liverpool have turned down a £7m bid from Watford for English defender Nathaniel Phillips, 24. (Football Insider)
The Reds are also not prepared to let Belgian striker Divock Origi, 26, leave in a cut-price deal in January. ((Liverpool Echo)
Sevilla are not prepared to let Brazilian defender Diego Carlos, 28, join Newcastle for anything other than a substantial fee. (Daily Star)
AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is in talks over a move to Real Madrid despite Liverpool and Tottenham showing interest in the 25-year-old Ivory Coast international. (El Nacional - in Italian)
Arsenal and England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 24, has arrived in Italy before a loan move to Serie A side AS Roma. (football.london)
Chelsea are exploring options to cover the left side of defence in Ben Chilwell's absence, as well as talking to Lyon over a return for 27-year-old Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri, who is on loan at the French club. (Evening Standard)
Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is considering a takeover bid for Championship club Derby County. (Telegraph)
Barcelona are the latest club to monitor Antonio Rudiger's situation at Chelsea with the 28-year-old Germany international defender out of contract at the end of the season. (Sky Sports)
Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 34, could force his Paris St-Germain exit after just one season if the club fails to win the Champions League, according to former Barcelona midfielder and Spain international Lobo Carrasco. (El Chiringuito TV, via Mirror)
