Manchester United are chasing the signature of Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 26. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

United have offered France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, a deal worth £500,000 a week to remain at the club. (Sun) external-link

Pogba, though, has denied being offered a new deal. (Mail) external-link

The Red Devils have ended their interest in signing Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Haaland. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool are prepared to offer Barcelona and Spain midfielder Gavi, 17, around £80,000 a week to land his signature. (El Nacional - via Mail) external-link

But Manchester City are also interested in signing Gavi, who has a £42m release cause in his contract. (El Nacional, via Mail) external-link

Everton have been offered Inter Milan's former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez, 33, on a free transfer. (Sun) external-link

Aston Villa are interested in Brighton's 25-year-old Mali international midfielder Yves Bissouma. (Sky Sports) external-link

West Ham will reject any offer Newcastle make for French defender Issa Diop, 24. (Football London) external-link

Newcastle have increased their bid for Lille defender Sven Botman, 21. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

Manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed he is eager to sign a central defender on loan at Leicester. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Liverpool have turned down a £7m bid from Watford for English defender Nathaniel Phillips, 24. (Football Insider) external-link

The Reds are also not prepared to let Belgian striker Divock Origi, 26, leave in a cut-price deal in January. ((Liverpool Echo) external-link

Sevilla are not prepared to let Brazilian defender Diego Carlos, 28, join Newcastle for anything other than a substantial fee. (Daily Star) external-link

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is in talks over a move to Real Madrid despite Liverpool and Tottenham showing interest in the 25-year-old Ivory Coast international. (El Nacional - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal and England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 24, has arrived in Italy before a loan move to Serie A side AS Roma. (football.london) external-link

Chelsea are exploring options to cover the left side of defence in Ben Chilwell's absence, as well as talking to Lyon over a return for 27-year-old Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri, who is on loan at the French club. (Evening Standard) external-link

Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is considering a takeover bid for Championship club Derby County. (Telegraph) external-link

Barcelona are the latest club to monitor Antonio Rudiger's situation at Chelsea with the 28-year-old Germany international defender out of contract at the end of the season. (Sky Sports) external-link

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 34, could force his Paris St-Germain exit after just one season if the club fails to win the Champions League, according to former Barcelona midfielder and Spain international Lobo Carrasco. (El Chiringuito TV, via Mirror) external-link