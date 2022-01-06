Transfer rumours: Diaz, Lonngstaff, Origi, Cantwell, Coutinho, Traore
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Liverpool are closing in on a £60m deal to sign Colombia winger Luis Diaz, 24, from Porto. (Sun)
Newcastle have rejected a bid from Everton for Sean Longstaff. The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season but the Magpies hope to agree a new deal with the English midfielder. (Shields Gazzette)
Newcastle and one other Premier League club are keen on signing Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell, 23. (Sky Sports)
Liverpool's Belgian forward Divock Origi, 26, and Bournemouth's 24-year-old English striker Dominic Solanke are among the players Newcastle are monitoring as they seek cover for the injured Callum Wilson. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Two Premier League clubs are in the running to sign Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho, 29 with a decision on the Brazilian playmaker's future expected to be made on Friday. (Sky Sports)
Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is ready to accept any offer to become Manchester United manager. (Sun)
Tottenham are set to make a fresh approach for Wolves and Spain winger Adama Traore, 25. (Athletic - subscription required)
Chelsea are not prepared to pay the fee necessary to make on-loan midfielder Saul Niguez, 27, a permanent signing from Atletico Madrid. (Express)
Manchester United are unlikely to make any signings this month but will target a central midfielder in the summer, with West Ham's 22-year-old England international Declan Rice a potential target. (Talksport)
Arsenal have made a cash-plus-player offer for Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21. (Ben Jacobs - CBS)
Watford have made a bid for Liverpool's English centre-back Nathaniel Phillips, 24, who has been told he can leave the Reds this month. (Football Insider)
The Hornets have also told England full-back Danny Rose, 31, that he will not play for the club again and is free to leave this transfer window. (Sky Sports)
Leicester City and a host of Premier League clubs will need to pay £33m to sign Club Bruges striker Charles de Ketelaere but the 20-year-old's move to the Premier League in January is a "foregone conclusion". (Voetbal Nieuws - via Leicester Mercury)
Barcelona are considering a loan move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial with a view of signing the 26-year-old France international permanently at the end of the season. (Sport - in Spanish)
Barca are also eyeing a move for Chelsea and Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 25. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Everton and Newcastle have joined Arsenal in the race to sign 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon. (Standard)
Jamaica striker Michail Antonio, 31, has signed a new contract at West Ham until the summer of 2025. (90 Min)
