Liverpool are closing in on a £60m deal to sign Colombia winger Luis Diaz, 24, from Porto. (Sun) external-link

Newcastle have rejected a bid from Everton for Sean Longstaff. The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season but the Magpies hope to agree a new deal with the English midfielder. (Shields Gazzette) external-link

Newcastle and one other Premier League club are keen on signing Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell, 23. (Sky Sports) external-link

Liverpool's Belgian forward Divock Origi, 26, and Bournemouth's 24-year-old English striker Dominic Solanke are among the players Newcastle are monitoring as they seek cover for the injured Callum Wilson. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Two Premier League clubs are in the running to sign Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho, 29 with a decision on the Brazilian playmaker's future expected to be made on Friday. (Sky Sports) external-link

Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is ready to accept any offer to become Manchester United manager. (Sun) external-link

Tottenham are set to make a fresh approach for Wolves and Spain winger Adama Traore, 25. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea are not prepared to pay the fee necessary to make on-loan midfielder Saul Niguez, 27, a permanent signing from Atletico Madrid. (Express) external-link

Manchester United are unlikely to make any signings this month but will target a central midfielder in the summer, with West Ham's 22-year-old England international Declan Rice a potential target. (Talksport) external-link

Arsenal have made a cash-plus-player offer for Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21. (Ben Jacobs - CBS) external-link

Watford have made a bid for Liverpool's English centre-back Nathaniel Phillips, 24, who has been told he can leave the Reds this month. (Football Insider) external-link

The Hornets have also told England full-back Danny Rose, 31, that he will not play for the club again and is free to leave this transfer window. (Sky Sports) external-link

Leicester City and a host of Premier League clubs will need to pay £33m to sign Club Bruges striker Charles de Ketelaere but the 20-year-old's move to the Premier League in January is a "foregone conclusion". (Voetbal Nieuws - via Leicester Mercury) external-link

Barcelona are considering a loan move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial with a view of signing the 26-year-old France international permanently at the end of the season. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Barca are also eyeing a move for Chelsea and Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 25. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Everton and Newcastle have joined Arsenal in the race to sign 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon. (Standard) external-link