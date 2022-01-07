Last updated on .From the section Sport

The ceremony is set to take place at the Villa Marina on 31 March

People are being asked to nominate sportsmen and women for the annual Isle of Man Sports Awards.

Winners of the 12 categories will be announced at a ceremony at the Villa Marina in Douglas on 31 March.

Golfer Tom Gandy and equestrian rider Yasmin Ingham took the top honours in 2021 with the ceremony delayed by two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Award nominees must be Manx-born or have lived on the island for at least two years.

The categories are:

Sportsman of the Year

Sportswoman of the Year

IOM Sports Ambassador

Under-21 Sportsman of the Year

Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year

Disability Sportsperson of the Year

Veteran Sportsperson of the Year

Sports Administrator of the Year

Sports Coach of the Year

Sports Team of the Year

Lifetime Achievement

The Leonie Cooil Courage & Inspiration Award

Sarah Corlett of Isle of Man Sport said the ceremony would be a "wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate the achievements" of the island's sportsmen and women after "another year filled with challenges".

"We're very fortunate to have such a talented and supportive sporting community on the island and it's great to recognise this," she added.

Nominations, which can be submitted online or in writing, close on 30 January.