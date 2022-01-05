Transfer rumours: Neves, Coutinho, Origi, Williams, Phillips, Digne, Gomez, Haaland
Manchester United are determined to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, this month. (The Sun)
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has personally made a call to Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who he played alongside at Liverpool, over a potential loan move to Villa Park for the 29-year-old Brazilian. (El Partidazo de Cope, via Mirror)
Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has opened talks with Liverpool for Belgian forward Divock Origi, with the Reds willing to sell the 26-year-old to avoid risk losing him on a free transfer in June. (LazioNews24 - in Italian)
Liverpool could allow Wales defender Neco Williams, 20, and English centre-back Nathaniel Phillips, 24, to leave the club in the January transfer window. (Sky Sports)
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 31, is set to leave Juventus, where he is currently paid £325,000 a week. (Sky Sports)
Everton left-back Lucas Digne, 28, will likely move to another Premier League club, however, Newcastle is not an option for the France international. (Fabrizio Romano via Twitter)
The Toffees have joined Newcastle and Arsenal in tracking Lyon's 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, (Evening Standard)
Chelsea are considering a move for Barcelona and United States full-back Sergino Dest, 21, as an alternative to Digne. (Daily Star)
Newcastle have been offered France centre-back Samuel Umtiti 28, by Barcelona on a potential loan deal with option to buy. (Daily Mail)
The Magpies are also monitoring 21-year-old Dutchman Sven Botman but the Lille defender's first-choice move is reportedly to AC Milan. (Chronicle Live)
Aston Villa have 'no chance' of signing 24-year-old Liverpool and England centre-back Joe Gomez. (Athletic - subscription required)
Borussia Dortmund will make a decision over 21-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland's future in 'the next few weeks'. (Daily Mail)
West Ham have tabled a £5m loan bid for Flamengo's Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa, 25, until December 2023. (Sport - in Spanish)
Up to 11 players are keen to leave Manchester United, having grown disillusioned with life at Old Trafford and rumours of a dressing-room crisis. (Mirror)
Manchester United are trying to sign French defender Dan-Axel Zagadou, 22, who is available on a free transfer in the summer from Borussia Dortmund. (Foot Mercato - in French)